Without a shadow of a doubt, most people know Paola Caruso for being the “Bonas” of Come on another one. A few years after her debut in the program conducted by Paolo Bonolis, the showgirl has completely revolutionized her appearance by resorting to Cosmetic Surgery. Here is its amazing transformation.

Recently, Paola Caruso ended up in the center of gossip. This time to make the former “Bonas” of Come on another one star of a gossip were some images ticked on her Instagram profile that portray her before and after cosmetic surgery.

After being selected as competitor to The Pupa and The Nerdy, on the web we talk about Paola Caruso. The showgirl was not present in the first episode due to health problemsAnd. However, after a few days, it looks like he has decided to renounce permanently to the program.

His career reached the turning point in the year 2011, when she appeared as “Bonas“In the program of Come on another one. Later she also participated in theIsland Of The Famous. However, once the experience in Honduras was over, Caruso decided to overturn hers appearance resorting to aesthetic surgery.

Paola Caruso has had her breasts and nose remade

Therefore, she herself has never denied having remade the otherwise. For what concern nose, admitted to having recourse to a retouch following a horse accident. In addition, there is also no lack of some puncture and botox on the lip. Then there is also the surgery she underwent to correct some imperfections due to a handbag.

In addition to surgery, the former “Bonas” has also revolutionized his appearance as regards the make up and its style. Therefore, in the past the showgirl used to always show herself with a very natural and delicate make-up. On the contrary she now she prefers eye-liner and lip contour marked.