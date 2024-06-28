On the night of January 16, 2022, Natalia Lane was attacked while working at a hotel in Mexico City. While riding in the ambulance, the sex worker and trans women’s rights activist posted a video on her social media in which she recounted what happened. “I’m bleeding a lot (…) they stabbed me in the back of the neck and I’m feeling very bad. Please, help me, the Femicide Prosecutor’s Office.” Two years after surviving that incident, Lane is also fighting for the Congress of the Mexican capital to approve the so-called Paola Buenrostro Law, which seeks to classify transfemicide as a crime.

Transfeminicide, like feminicide, is a form of gender violence, but specific to trans women for reasons of hatred, discrimination, or transmisogyny due to their gender identity and expression. The proposal seeks to fill a legal gap and provide an adequate response to a reality that, until now, has been widely ignored or minimized. In many cases, crimes against trans people are not investigated with the necessary diligence and are wrongly categorized, which perpetuates impunity and the cycle of violence. In Mexico, only Nayarit has criminalized transfeminicide.

“The initiative is only a first effort to make visible the problems that trans women face, but in the end I think that this is of no use if it does not come from a structural change and public policies and specific actions by the State to prevent transfemicides. A strengthened Penal Code that speaks of specific violence against trans women is of no use to us if it is not accompanied by reparation measures,” she explained to EL PAÍS. Natalia Lane, consultative assembly member at the Council to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination of Mexico City (COPRED). She added that its approval is also a way to prevent any setback and “tie down” the recognition of the rights and existence of trans people and diversities, beyond political situations and despite the advance of far-right speeches.

What does the Paola Buenrostro Law entail?

The so-called Paola Buenrostro Law is an initiative that was first presented to the Mexico City Congress in 2021 by Congressman Temístocles Villanueva Santos. Its name is in honor of Paola Buenrostro, a 25-year-old trans sex worker who was murdered in September 2016. Her friend Kenya Cuevas witnessed the murder. Since then, Cuevas has become a well-known activist for the rights of sex workers and transgender people, and has also been one of the main promoters of the Paola Buenrostro Law.

The initiative, which includes reforms to the Penal Code, establishes that “it is necessary to recognize transfeminicide as an autonomous crime with its own criminal characteristics, but also framed in its own context of structural violence (…) transfeminicide is the ultimate act of violence against trans women and/or people with a feminine gender expression.” It also explains that, in the majority, the murder of trans women is accompanied by displays of extreme violence, such as mutilation or torture. Naming transfeminicide also forces the authorities who pursue crimes and respond to complaints to undergo training.

On June 13, trans activists called for a demonstration outside the Mexico City Congress to demand that the current legislature approve the initiative before its term ends. Last March, deputy Temístocles Villanueva presented an updated wording of the bill to legislators.

During the protest, Natalia Lane—who also participated in the review and writing of the initiative at the request of Themistocles—told the media that “we are not only thinking about more years in prison. We do not believe in punitive justice, we do not believe that prisons and long sentences solve the problem, which is transphobia and transmisogyny in Mexico. That doesn’t solve anything. We need measures of reparation, prevention, education and awareness of society and also of legislators.” That day it was agreed that the initiative will be uploaded to the Plenary on July 18 for discussion and approval.

In an interview with EL PAÍS, Lane pointed out that it is important to recognize that this initiative includes the perspective of survivors and victims, as is her case. What she incorporated into the law is the recognition that trans women who engage in sex work are especially vulnerable to violence and criminalization. “Not all trans lives are in danger. There are trans women in conditions of greater vulnerability. That is very important to keep in mind,” she said.

Hate crimes against trans people are on the rise

The discussion of this law coincides with the change of precautionary measure, from preventive detention to house arrest, of the aggressor Alejandro “N”, who tried to kill Natalia Lane two years ago. This would represent a setback in her search for justice and puts her in a serious situation of danger. The decision has already been appealed by Olivia Rubio, legal advisor to the activist. “My life has stopped since 2022. I am waiting for a trial that is not coming. Three years are going to pass and I have not even found an oral trial, much less talk of reparation (…) The path to justice becomes unsustainable for us and that is why I think it is important that it is criminalized, but what will happen to the survivors? ”Lane said.

This occurs in a context of rising violence against people from LGBTIQ+ communities, especially trans populations. According to a report from Presentsan independent media outlet specializing in gender and sexual diversity issues in Latin America, eight trans women have been murdered in Mexico City so far in 2024; most of the victims were sex workers or lived in precarious conditions. Only in two cases have there been arrests for the crime of femicide.

The Center for Support of Trans Identities AC, an organization that keeps a historical record of trans people murdered in Mexico, has documented, from 2007 to 2023, 751 crimes against trans people in the country. According to their information, Veracruz, Guerrero, State of Mexico, Chihuahua and Mexico City are the states that register the highest number of violent deaths. The picture becomes more complex if one considers that the number of victims could be up to three times higher.

Although the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Investigation of the Crime of Femicide in Mexico City has the Transfeminicide Investigation Subunit, the only one of its kind in the country, Presentes has collected testimonies from activists and relatives of victims who denounce that there is no progress in the investigations and, above all, that impunity prevails.

