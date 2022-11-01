Ecuadorian Paola Brunner is a multifaceted ‘artivist’: she sings, is a social activist, feminist, presenter, radio host, theater actress, model and social communicator. She is more, she is a single mother and a testimony of the fight against discrimination that plagues our societies. the black Brunner, her stage name, which rests on the desire to dignify her ancestry, not only faces the weight of being a woman outside of what is considered normal in Ecuador, but also that of having a skin color that puts her at a point of no definition: too light to be black, too black to be white. She embraces her Afro-mestizaje and makes it part of the messages of social activism in her work.

Brunner explains from Quito, where he lives, his social concerns and how he uses art as an instrument of vindication. “The closeness to music, poetry and theater begins with my maternal family,” he begins. “I was born in Quito, but a few days later I was taken to Esmeraldas and there I lived until I was five years old. I have beautiful memories of my uncles teaching me songs with the synthesizer in my grandmother’s living room, and my grandmother teaching me to recite poems. Black poems, essentially. My grandfather, a great reader, taught me to read and to be passionate about it”.

From all of them, Brunner’s fascination with art is born. However, as he grew older, the artistic discipline was not considered important in his learning processes, which prioritized the sciences. In addition, she confesses that as a child she dreamed of being president of Ecuador to “generate radical changes” that would end the social injustice that she witnessed in her life.

How did you learn the art that today reflects in your work? “I learned everything empirically, with resources provided by the environment,” she replies. “My mother also influenced part of my work. Without realizing it, she taught me to understand and analyze music from its message beyond its melody”.

My features and my color are a consequence of this melting pot of diversities that crossed all my lands and all my blood

Brunner is 37 years old and comes from a mixed family. His mother, Mayra Ortiz, a retired educator, is originally from Esmeraldas, in the northwest of the country. A land of African ancestors brought from Africa in chains and today the cradle of an Afro-Amerindian heritage that enriches the identity of Ecuador. His father, Juan Brunner, a retired professional driver, is from Quito with German blood. This ethnocultural fluidity has influenced the artist since her childhood and her work. “Mother Africa gave birth in America and her roots are so deep that, today, we are all descendants of her greatness. As a child, when she watched my grandmother recite her poems of freedom and her pain, she asked me: ‘What if God were a great old black woman?’ Maybe no one would discriminate against me because we all come from her.”

The artist says that, without trying to deny the inevitable mixture that the conquest generated, she is a “proud granddaughter of Africa.” “My features and my color are a consequence of this melting pot of diversities that crossed all my lands and all my blood. For this reason, I find it necessary and important to emphasize that I am Afro-Mestizo, I believe that only by embracing our roots with gratitude can we guarantee the nobility of our fruits.” And she adds: “Saying it and defending it allows me to feel the warmth and blessing of my ancestors who proudly walk behind me at every step.”

Regarding discrimination, he explains that he has experienced it on the part of whites, due to the marked backwardness of historical racism, in fear of “contamination” or mixing and “degrading their race.” In addition to dealing with harassment and the marked stigma of what she represents socially as an exuberant, black and humble woman. On the other hand, she has also received criticism from blacks, who in their desire to vindicate their culture tend to exercise the same mechanisms of segregation with whom, physically, they do not share more defined or marked features, she explains. Brunner describes himself as a product of miscegenation: “With mestizo physical features that go more towards my Awa ancestry than towards the black one and this is interesting and at the same time painful, especially when you are in the process of constructing the self and you do not find belonging anywhere. ”.

Brunner has traveled throughout Latin America and Europe as a singer and theater actress, but both inside and outside of Ecuador, her projects have focused on raising public awareness of crucial issues. “I am a singer-songwriter and blues performer, passionate about Latin American music with which I contrast the Anglo-Saxon”. And among the theatrical characters that she plays, one in particular stands out that she confesses to love with her soul. “It is the extension of my great-grandmother, an illiterate woman who told stories, tales, legends. Her name was Domitila, she lived almost 100 years, she was one of my greatest teachers in the time we shared. She is inspired by Doña Tila, who tells the stories of the green province (Esmeraldas), which have been distorted and forgotten over time, but are part of our wonderful oral tradition and are part of the legacy of ancestral justice.

“I am a proud granddaughter of Africa.”

He speaks with genuine passion and innate faith about the power of art. A feeling that she shares with her younger sister, Keyla (also a singer and theater actress) and that she has passed on to her 10-year-old son, Joshua Urquizo Brunner, who sometimes accompanies her at her performances. However, everyday life for a single mother can be particularly hard. “The artistic and cultural sector is the most depressed in my country. Asking for a space or competing to obtain funds is always conditioned by compadrazgo and few artists manage to consolidate quality work that is recognized and respected, ”she emphasizes. During the pandemic, she says, “it was art in its different manifestations that saved us from madness.” But, she adds, “from the State to the public, we see almost no empathy for those who make art, with little ability to recognize the effort behind the result.”

However, Brunner continues to make his way as he walks. On the one hand, she with the artistic group called Manuelas (of which she is the director), whose objective is to generate artivism from female processes of joint creation. “Here, meeting spaces are created between Afro-descendant women artists with whom they have taken several stage productions to the theater, such as Nuances of Mama Africa Y jonatasa (historical character linked to Manuela Saenz)”, he explains.

To this is added a book on cooking, whose title is due to the hair color that Brunner used. “Blue Mom is named. It is a text that I began to write and illustrate from my time shared with Joshua during the pandemic. Since the child began to speak, I wrote down each of our conversations and that has evolved in a way that I want to share this as the diary of a single mother with her son and the reflection of how we are both changing and growing.” the black she also has a facet of businesswoman and a year ago launched its own brand: “My purpose is to create garments that Afro-Mestizo women normally cannot access, precisely because of the racial segregation to which we are unconsciously subjected.”

About the future, Brunner leaves a message: “I don’t have dreams, I build my way on them. I have no limits or fear. I try to be human first and then professional, and with this combination I land every star that appears and shines in my sky. It is my way of honoring the life that was given to me.”

