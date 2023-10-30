Paola Baraleguest a very truethe television program hosted by Silvia Toffanin, indulged in a touching outburst on a topic that still hurts her today: abortion.

The TV presenter chose to do not hold her baby, because it wasn’t the time. Words that triggered the reaction of users on the web. Paola Barale received messages and comments that hurt her and that even today, when she thinks about it, it hurts her.

The words of Paola Barale

I’ve been told that I kill children, but I believe that whoever sees the rottenness where there is none has the rottenness inside. I love children madly and I think they are the trait d’union that allows us to see life with enthusiasm. But the thing that hurt me most about this statement was that it came from a woman. It took me some time to digest, but I understood that we live in a society where everyone is angry and there are means such as social media that are often misused. They should be a means of inclusion, but we don’t realize that we are all victims of it.

Paola Barale then spoke about her love life, remaining a bit mysterious. She enjoys it, but the presenter has never liked gossip about her. She wants to focus on her work, she revealed that she has a lot of things in the works, but for now she prefers it Don’t reveal anything else. The only clue that emerged during his conversation with Silvia Toffain was that these projects they will not concern the world of television.

He revealed the details of that abortion in his book “It’s not the end of the world”. Paola Barale became pregnant after just one month of relationship. She didn’t feel like carrying on with that pregnancy, she didn’t know that man well and she was afraid of become a single mother.