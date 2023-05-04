Paola Barale reveals that she had an abortion: “If I say the age, everyone knows who the father is”

From early menopause to the drama of abortion: Paola Barale tells her life, including the most intimate details, in her new book It’s not the end of the world after allwhich he spoke about in an interview with weekly f.

The showgirl and presenter, now 56, revealed that she entered menopause at just 41 when, while she was in line to visit Machu Picchu, in Peru, her gynecologist wrote to her: “Paola, the results of the analyzes have arrived what have you done. I confirm you, you have entered menopause”.

“I thought I was strong and I was but I didn’t fully know that I also had vulnerable sides: emotions, anger and insecurities. Facing them has given me a new awareness” said Paola Barale.

The presenter then confesses: “In the early days it was effecting for me to see sanitary pads on supermarket shelves, or to open the bathroom cabinet and realize they weren’t there because I no longer needed them. For a while I felt a bit lost. Also because it was unexpected. My gynecologist told me that sometimes early menopause can be the result of severe stress”.

“I had suffered a lot for the death of my best friend ever. She had lung cancer ”Paola Barale said, who then clarified:“ You can go through painful moments and at the same time, as happened to me, go through menopause, but that is not the end of anything. You get out, you move on, you’re fine again. We talk about menopause as if it were a kind of death. It is not true!”.

The presenter then talks about the decision to abort and the maternal instinct: “I don’t remember, but my mother tells me that when I was a little girl I repeated that I wanted to become a mother. In fact, I’ve always loved the idea of ​​family, and I like children…”.

“One of the reasons I made that decision, the abortion, is that I got pregnant after only a month of being together. I had no guarantee it would last. And while I have nothing against single moms, it wasn’t what I wanted for myself at the time.”

A painful experience but which Paola Barale does not say she regrets: “When I decided to terminate the pregnancy, the gynecologist told me: ‘Look, Paola, one day you could regret it’. But can you have a baby to avoid regretting not having had it? Now that I see my friends who now have teenage children, I think I wouldn’t want to be in their place. I was already so apprehensive with my dogs, let alone how stressed I would have been.”

However, the showgirl did not reveal the identity of her father: “If I say the age, it is easy to calculate and understand who it would have been and I prefer not to”.

The arrival of menopause, however, does not mean the end of sex: “If I had stopped I would have already died. It is true that menopause can lead to a drop in libido. But it’s like when your eyesight goes down. What are you doing? Do you put on glasses or do you stop looking?”.