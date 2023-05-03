In these days Paula Barale gave an interview to the newspaper ‘Effe’ to promote his book entitled ‘It’s not the end of the world’ which will be released on May 23rd. Here the showgirl got naked, telling some important background of her life. Among the many episodes revealed, the one on abortion has certainly not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together what her words were.

In the interview given to the newspaper ‘Effe’ Paola Barale has decided to get naked by revealing some important events that have marked her life. In particular, the showgirl revealed that she had met theabortion, an event that undoubtedly marked his life. These were his words about it:

When I decided to terminate the pregnancy, the gynecologist told me: “Look, Paola, that one day you could regret it”. But can you have a baby to avoid regretting not having had it? Now that I see my friends who now have teenage children, I think I wouldn’t want to be in their place. I was already so apprehensive with my dogs, let alone how stressed I would get.

And, continuing, the showgirl then added:

As a young man I lived a bit in the world of the white mill. Only growing up did I get the slices of salami out of my eyes. My parents have been together for sixty years and I have never seen them fight. For me that was love, but when I moved away from Fossano I met a different reality, in which there was not that serenity and security in which I had grown up and which I would have wanted for my son.

Finally, to the reporter’s questions on reasons that prompted her to abort, Paola Barale replied with these words: