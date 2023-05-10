ROME. “Be amazed.” Paola and Claudio Regeni were astonished at the words of Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi who, on Friday, on the stage of the Forza Italia convention, expressed his gratitude for the government of Al Sisi: «Egypt has helped us giving up its cargoes this summer to send them to Italy to fill storage. These are countries to which if you give, you receive”. However, the country from which Italy “receives” has never provided the addresses of the four Egyptian National Security officials accused of having kidnapped, tortured and killed the 28-year-old researcher. The next hearing, on May 31st, will once again have to deal with the legal impasse caused by the unavailability of the defendants.

What did you think when you learned of the speech by Eni’s CEO?

«Words always have weight and are sometimes subject to multiple interpretations. This gratuitous and unjustifiable statement by Descalzi has left us astonished, our “media escort” that is to say the many citizens who are following Giulio’s painful story with us, immediately passed on the news to us sharing our perplexities: why is Descalzi now talking about a renunciation by Al Sisi (but if anything he should have said “of the Egyptian people”) of his loads this summer? And who is this message addressed to? What did he actually mean by “these are countries you give back to”? Which countries are you referring to, dictatorships? And what do you give and what do you get? Eni’s CEO certainly receives and can rejoice in his uninterrupted and indestructible friendship with the dictator Al Sisi. But what have we given up, what have we all given up in exchange for this friendship of theirs?».

I add the question of the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein: has Italy “given” impunity to the torturers of Giulio Regeni in exchange for the gas?

«Have we given up justice (inalienable right) in exchange for goods? And who profits from such a disadvantageous exchange?».

Foreign Minister Tajani and Prime Minister Meloni have chosen not to testify at the trial. What value would their participation have had?

«The presence of Meloni and Tajani at the hearing of April 3 would have given the whole world a signal of the dignity that Italy can and should have with respect to the violation of human rights and the confirmation that the Italian State takes care of its citizens in all situations even abroad and also and above all in cases of torture and murder. Their testimony would undoubtedly have been a contribution to the search for truth and the battle for justice. We believe that every citizen has the right to know the promises of collaboration expressed by President Al Sisi. Their absence has deprived all of us of these rights.

What could Italy have done and hasn’t done in recent years?

«Very much, but he preferred to allow an infinite dilution of time, perhaps, who knows with the hope that we would desist from our request for truth and procedural justice. We note how often the postures, diplomatic and political responses have been deliberately vague, unclear, leaving Egypt to interpret them in its own way and, above all, that the “Regeni case” could become an uncomfortable memory of the past. Delegations, handshakes, smiles, agreements of all kinds, and many, many weapons of all kinds. But they miscalculated. We do not give up and the “yellow people”, who demand truth and justice with us, become more numerous and determined with each passing day”.

What do you expect now from the government?

«We, and with us thousands of citizens, demand that the government quickly create the conditions so that the trial against the four defendants for the kidnapping, torture and murder of Giulio can be held in Italy. So far the government has wanted to believe dictator Al Sisi’s various promises of “collaboration and removal of obstacles”. Sometimes we wondered if the real obstacles, for that giving and receiving to which Descalzi refers, could be us with our incessant request and, at this point, demand, of the right to Truth and Justice for our son”.