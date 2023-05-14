Paola and Chiara, the shocking confession: “At the age of 8 I suffered violence while camping”

The breakup and, ten years later, the return to the limelight. In Verissimo, Paola and Chiara talked about the success they found with the last Sanremo Festival and their latest album, “Per semper”, released last Friday.

Chiara Iezzi also spoke of one of the most difficult moments of her life: a violence she suffered while camping at the age of eight, which marked her for a long time. “I was raped when I was eight and I suffer from panic attacks. Therapy has helped me a lot ”, she told Silvia Toffanin with tears in her eyes.

The two sisters had split in 2013, passing many without even speaking a word. Then this year they returned to success with the single “Furore”, competing at the Sanremo Festival. “We wanted to produce ourselves, but we weren’t able to do everything. There was a lot of work and we also wanted to live life outside work,” said Paola Iezzi, speaking of the long artistic separation.