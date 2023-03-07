On the occasion of the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival, Paula and Clare they are back to sing together after ten years. Over the last few hours, an unprecedented background has emerged regarding their great return to the music world. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

There reunion by Paola and Chiara on the stage of the Ariston Theater left everyone speechless. Viewers of the San Remo Festival they really enjoyed theirs song “Furore” which today is one of the most broadcast in radio.

However, not everyone knows that it was a famous Mediaset face. It’s about Luca Vismara. He declared it Ivan Rota of “Dagospia”:

Paola and Chiara depopulated the last edition of the Sanremo Festival with their song Furore which turns out to be one of the most broadcast songs on the most important Italian radios. Perhaps not everyone knows that the singer-songwriter Luca Vismara, a former competitor of Amici and a close friend of the two Milanese artists, is behind the reunion of the two sisters. It was in fact Vismara who put them in contact with the duo of international producers Merk & Kremont who decided to invest and bet on them

Paola and Chiara: the statements on their comeback

On the occasion of ainterviewPaola and Chiara have released some declaration about theirs comeback at the festival hosted by Amadeus:

We hadn’t sung together for ten years. Time passes and you don’t notice it. How did we decide to return? They asked us every year actually. The voices were very insistent. In the summer the public was clamoring for it, the internet was pushing. But it was a flow of things, we didn’t know how it was going to go. Comebacks can be risky and disastrous. We were a little hesitant because we didn’t want the cringe effect. We asked ourselves ‘will this be the right thing?’. But we have been flooded with affection and love and we are grateful.

The two singers wanted to thank all those people who believed in them and then announced theirs tours: