Few Brazilians have gone to the supermarket as much in recent months as São Paulo executive Jorge Faisal. The intention was not to go shopping. It was understanding what customers were buying. As president of Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA), the second largest supermarket chain in the country, with an estimated turnover of R$ 32 billion last year, he wanted to understand the reason for the drop in sales and the reasons for the sudden change in the consumption habits of families. And he was surprised by what he saw. “I soon realized that the economy was navigating a sea of ​​difficulties, with double-digit inflation, a drop in income and very high unemployment,” Faisal told DINHEIRO, justifying the 7.3% retraction in revenues from January to January. September last year — from R$22.7 billion to R$21.1 billion. The consolidated balance sheet for 2021 will be released later this month. “Customers became deal hunters, became much more selective and lowered the standard of eating, replacing red meat with chicken, pork and egg,” said the CEO. “The word that best sums up this period is adaptation.”

Like the customers, the company also had to adapt. And shrink. In a noisy move, Faisal helped lead the spin-off of the Assaí wholesale chain in March. With the deal, Grupo Pão de Açúcar and the then partner Sendas (owner of the Assaí brand) became autonomous companies, although they still remain under the same controller, the French group Casino. In parallel with the separation of the companies, the CEO designed the strategy to end the Extra Hipermercados banner. Of the 103 branded stores, 70 will become Assaí — in an operation that will yield R$ 5.3 billion to GPA’s cashiers —, 27 will be transformed into Pão de Açúcar or Mercado Extra (a more compact store format) and six will close definitively doors. “The net [Extra Hiper] It was a lot of work and little return. It generated 25% of the sales volume, represented 10% of the company’s profit and consumed 80% of our time,” he said.

THE EXTRA WILL BECOME ASSAÍ The spin-off process of the companies controlled by French Casino foresees the transformation of 71 Extra Hiper stores into Assaí’s cash and carry stores. The deal will yield BRL 5.3 billion to GPA, which will invest BRL 1.5 billion in proximity stores Minuto Pão de Açúcar, Mini Extra and Aliados Mini Mercado

The GPA numbers show that Extra Hiper has really been a steel ball in the group’s ankle. Without Extra’s 15.8% drop, sales would have shrunk by just 0.8% in the first three quarters of 2021, instead of the 7.3% recorded. The account did not close because, according to Faisal, the segment of hypermarkets has been, gradually, eroded by competition from other sectors not linked to food, such as shopping malls. The consumer dispute, in the CEO’s view, led to a promotion war and pushed profit margins close to zero. GPA’s average profit margin, excluding Extra Hiper, is 1.5% to 2%, according to Faisal.

While the hypermarket division became a fiasco among all the group’s banners, Compre Bem (+22.2%) and the brands in the “proximity” category — Mini Extra, Minuto Pão de Açúcar and Aliados Mini Mercado —, with high of 24%, grew in revenue in the same period. The results were, of course, favored by social isolation during the pandemic. In a scenario of risk of contamination and fear of long journeys, neighborhood supermarkets won the preference of a large part of customers.

According to the Nielsen consultancy, the growth of the markets, since the beginning of the pandemic, is more than evident. Last year, sales of independent neighborhood supermarkets grew 21.2% in value and 9.4% in volume, compared to 2020. Among all the formats surveyed, the performance in sales value of independent supermarkets was only behind the gain in cash and carry, which grew 23.1%. Even so, independents surpassed the average of all sales channels, which increased 16.3% in value. For Bruno Achkar, coordinator of Nielsen, the wholesale was driven by social isolation because the preference became for large volume purchases. The advance of independent stores occurred because of restrictions on travel.

STRATEGY To attract these consumers who exchanged the hypermarkets for the grocery stores, the small ones also adapted to the new demands, according to the vice president of the Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (Abras), Marcio Milan. “The promotional actions of supermarkets and the diversity of brands as alternatives for consumers with lower purchasing power contribute to the increase in consumption in homes”, he said. According to Abras calculations, from January to November 2021, family spending increased by 2.88%, while the average cost of the national basket, made up of 35 products most sold by supermarkets, rose by 13.1%, reaching R$ 697.80 .

In this environment of shrinking hypermarkets and growing proximity stores, GPA wants to build what Faisal calls the “new Sugar Loaf Mountain”. In the next three years, the company will open 50 Pão de Açúcar stores (with an area of ​​up to 1,500 m²) and another 100 units of Minuto Pão de Açúcar, mainly in more remote neighborhoods and with the dimensions of a standard house. This store format has lower operating costs and higher profit margins, according to the President. And it’s a win-win game. The supermarket earns more per product, and the customer, even paying a little more, can spend less by not having to go to a hypermarket. “The plan is to be where the customer is, whether in the center, on the periphery or in e-commerce”, said the president. “That became our mantra.”

This diversification is what underpins GPA’s recovery plan in the coming years. Basically, the strategy has three pillars: “1P” (sales on its own digital platform), marketplace (reselling third-party products, mainly from small retailers) and partnerships (selling GPA products on other platforms, such as Rappi, iFood, Cornershop and Mercado Free).

In addition to seducing customers who are adept at online shopping, GPA wants to attract the public focused on healthy eating, including vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians or even traditional carnivores who seek to improve the quality of their meals. For this, the company is testing the acceptance of the Pão de Açúcar Fresh banner. The goal is to open 15 to 20 units of the format this year. The first store, in São Caetano do Sul (SP), opened in October, favors the offer of fruits and vegetables, as well as butcher, fish and sushi services (of its own production). With an eye on the demand for replacement purchases of fresh food, the store offers 5,500 products with a nature footprint.

Of all the business fronts, e-commerce has the greatest growth potential. At GPA, e-commerce accounts for 10% of the results. In the general average of the sector, only 1% (about R$ 10 billion) of the annual revenue of the supermarket sector comes from online, according to Abras. In the United States, this percentage already exceeds 7%. “Imagine if Brazil reaches 5% in the next few years? We are not going to have 50% of the results through digital, but the multiplication potential of this market is immense”, said Faisal.

REVERSE PATH While GPA gives up on the hypermarket model, the French giant Carrefour, leader in the sector in the country, with revenues of R$ 74.7 billion last year, wants to promote the format and attract customers who feel like orphans of Extra, according to the director of operations at Carrefour, Geraldo Monteiro. The network even launched an advertising campaign that, from January to March, will feature actress Claudia Quintino. For years, she was the poster girl for the Extra hypermarket.

Carrefour’s publicity onslaught runs parallel to its acquisition efforts. Last week, the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) recommended the approval, with the so-called “remedies” (reservations), of the purchase of Grupo Big (ex-Walmart in Brazil). The agreement negotiated between the antitrust agency and the company provides for the divestment of some stores, impacting less than 10% of the acquired units. Now, Cade’s court has until June to deliberate on the case. After the closing of the operation, Carrefour will begin the conversion of the 388 stores of Grupo Big.

Although Carrefour goes to one side, with a bet on hypermarkets, and GPA to the other, with the strategy of compact stores, the common objective among the large retail chains is to be closer and closer to customers. Whether in hyper or convenience.

INTERVIEW

Jorge Faisal, CEO of GPA

“We navigate a scarcity scenario. We had to adapt”

How did GPA behave in the crossing between the height of the pandemic and the current moment, of apparent resumption?

2021 was a very challenging year. A year of great instability and volatility. We in the food retail sector spent the year with a fierce combination of rising general inflation in food. We are in the 16th month of double-digit inflation. About 2020 values, today we are selling 112% to 115% above those prices. At the same time, we had a sharp drop in the population’s income, aggravated by unemployment. So, the supermarket weighs more on the consumer’s pocket.

Brazilian customers have changed theconsumption profile?

Customers became much more selective, began to research much more, try new brands and buy cheaper proteins. Chicken egg consumption has exploded in the past year. The Brazilian had to find a way to close the account at the end of the month. And I’m talking about a portion of the most privileged population. The less privileged, unfortunately, goes hungry. We sail into 2021 in a scenario of scarcity. As a company, we had to adapt.

What were the main changes in consumption habits?

In addition to the exchange of red meat for cheaper proteins, such as chicken, pork, fish and eggs, the sale of cheap beer has dropped a lot. The sale of wine and spirits greatly increased. We did a lot of research to understand this consumption. When the customer stops going to a restaurant or stops traveling, he is better treated at home. So, some sectors grew, others fell. People had the luxury of being a chef at family lunch. The segments facing the tip of the pyramid grew. The base of the pyramid also grew and this helps to understand the good performance of cash and carry. The middle of the pyramid suffered the most. This explains our decision to leave Extra.

IfAtacaejo is doing well, why separate Assaí from GPA?

The objective of making the two companies independent is to create value for investors and make GPA lighter. It was a simplification move. We had a corporate structure, with two large companies in Brazil and a large one in Colombia, which no longer needed to continue this way. Now, GPA and Assaí are two lighter companies in terms of cost and governance.

Within the new structure, with the closing of large stores and the opening of compact units, will GPA close distribution centers?

Yes. We are going to close three or four distribution centers. Today we have 18. But as we are going to expand the number of stores, our distribution can be more decentralized. Most of our e-commerce sales, around 75%, come from our stores, not our distribution centers. We are reducing the size of the company, getting rid of Extra Hiper.

With the plan completed, what will the new Pão de Açúcar look like?

We will be where the customer is. We will sell through the app, WhatsApp, our own platform and third-party platforms. We will sell more in physical stores, deliver more online sales, with James Delivey and partners iFood, Rappi, among others.