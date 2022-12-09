Grupo Pão de Açúcar reported on Wednesday (7) that its target profit margin before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) adjusted for 2024 will be 8% to 9%. The number is higher than the annualized adjusted Ebitda margin of 2021, which was 7.4%, and also the accumulated 2022 until September, of 6.6%. “This growth in the adjusted margin is mainly backed by three lines of the result: increase in the commercial margin, reduction in the level of breakage and greater dilution of corporate expenses”, said the company in a statement. The group also informed that it maintained the expectation of opening another 300 new stores by the end of 2024. For the long term, Pão de Açúcar plans a digital expansion with the objective of restoring growth and profitability. “We show our commitment and confidence in the execution of the projects, as well as in the results already observed, for the successful delivery of the long-term strategic plan.”

MINING

Vale should produce less

Vale informed on Wednesday (7) that it estimates a production of 310 million tons of iron ore for 2022. The number is 3.1% lower than the lower end of the projection released on November 29 of last year, when Vale estimated production between 320 and 335 million tons of iron ore for 2022. For 2023, the company expects a variation between 310 and 320 million tons of ore. The investment should reach US$ 6 billion in 2023.

FRIDGE

JBS makes purchases in the US

JBS reported on Friday (2) that its US subsidiary bought TriOak Foods, a pork producer and grain trader. “The agreement stems from the long and strong relationship between JBS USA and TriOAk, a family company founded in 1951,” said JBS. According to the document, JBS USA has been the exclusive buyer of TriOak pork for the past five years. “By acquiring TriOak, JBS guarantees access to a consistent supply of pork.”

FINANCIAL

Modal expands insurance offer with BMG

Banco Modal informed on Tuesday (6) that it entered into a partnership with BMG Seguros, a subsidiary of Banco BMG. With the operation, Modal expands its insurance offer, adding BMG’s comprehensive business insurance, in the insurance as a service format. For the member of the executive committee of Modal André Lauzana, the vertical’s objective is to boost economic activity. “It’s solutions like this that allow the partner to serve its customers and boost gains,” he said.

OIL AND GAS

Petrobras starts selling METANOR

Petrobras informed on Tuesday (6) that it has started the binding phase, when negotiations are at a more advanced stage, for the sale of the petrochemical Metanor. The company to be sold is located in the city of Camaçari, in Bahia. The sale to be carried out corresponds to the 34.54% stake held by Petrobras in the share capital of Metanor. “Potential buyers qualified for this phase will receive an invitation letter with instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for carrying out due diligence (investigations) and for submitting proposals,” said the company.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE AUCTION

Ecorodovias accelerates after Credit Suisse report

Ecorodovias shares jumped 6.5% on Tuesday (6). The increase happened after a Credit Suisse report calculated that the company’s share has a potential increase of 63%, in addition to estimating that it can pay a dividend yield (DY) of 14.5% per annum in 2023. However, according to Regis Cardoso and his team, construction inflation could get in the way. “The rise in prices may hinder future investments,” they said. A day earlier, Itaú BBA also released a report in which experts downgraded the paper’s rating from outperform to market perform. “We hope that Ecorodovias will be a good name after investors gain confidence in the reversal of the interest rate cycle. However, due to the uncertainties of the macro scenario, we believe that it is too early to be optimistic”, stated Daniel Gasparete and his team.

PAYMENTS

Safra buys startup Saurus

Safra announced on Wednesday (7) that it had bought Saurus, a technology company specializing in payments. The acquired company has over 10,000 active customers. For Pedro Coutinho, from Safrapay, the purchase should bring the company even closer to financial services in retail operations. “One of our objectives is to provide simplified management, promoting better financial control of the business to our customers,” he said.