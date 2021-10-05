Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record has been deleted, unfortunately for a really sad reason: the death of producer Haruto Watanabe, as well as CEO of Wildman Inc., the development studio that was leading the project

The announcement was made by the game’s official Twitter account, where the cause of death was not specified. The only detail provided concerns the cancellation of the contract with SEGA.

It should be noted that the tweets with the announcement of Watanabe’s death have been deleted, creating a certain mystery around the whole affair. The announcement was probably not agreed upon or approved. We will see how the situation evolves.

Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record was a VR headset title, based on one of SEGA’s historic series. Intended for PC, PS4 and standalone viewers like the Oculus Quest, it was gone from radar. In fact, apart from the announcement, it had never been presented.

Of course, we offer our condolences to Watanabe’s family and friends.