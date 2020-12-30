Not only the sheikh likes the spotlights in Almería. Alfonso García had his leading role on the international scene when at Christmas 2008 he gave the reins of the rojiblanco team to Hugo Sánchez. With no taste for a specific style of coach (he didn’t really believe in it), the former president of the Almeria entity contacted Italian international Christian Panucci four years ago, as recognized by the former Real Madrid side. “Three years ago [fueron cuatro] They called me from Almería. At that time he was training Italian Livorno and I thought it was not the time“, indicates Panucci on the entrenadoresfutbol.es portal.

Marco Motta, also an Italian right-hander, played an ‘intermediary’. His partner resided a few kilometers from the Mediterranean, which led him to sign in January 2017 with the UDA, who started conversations with Panucci in a season that was not easy for the Almeria, with up to five coaches (Sergi, Rivera, Carrillo, Gorosito and Soriano). The one who was a Real Madrid defender for two and a half years at the end of the 90s admits that he would like to train in Spain. “I want to shoot for Spain with a serious project, with solid foundations, First or Second, which is a very strong category,” he says in entrenadoresfutbol.es.

Panucci hung up his boots in 2016, with two Champions, one Intercontinental Cup, one European Super Cup, one league and three Spanish Super Cups and two Scudettos and two Italian Cups in his record, playing at the highest level in Spain (Real Madrid, from January 1997 to June 1999), Italy, England and France. As a coach, he has tried his luck at Livorno, Ternana and the Albanian senior team, where he was from 2017 to 2019. After a year off, he wants to return to the benches, in Spain if something comes out. “I am still very aware of all Spanish football”says the former Real Madrid player, who has a house in Marbella.

28 million budget this course

This afternoon, Almería held its Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting in the conference room of the Mediterranean Games Stadium as at the end of the year. In the first, last season’s accounts have been approved, while the second has been to address this one, quantified at 28 million euros. The figure is the highest in the history of the Indian club, eight kilos more than last year.