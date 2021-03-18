The crews of the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and cannon systems and the S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems successfully repelled an air attack by unmanned aerial vehicles. The training took place at the Russian Khmeimim airbase in Syria.

According to the commander of the missile and artillery battalion, Andrei Khalaev, the situation was simulated when a drones with a suspended bomb load were suddenly detected by means of radar reconnaissance.

“The calculations were done competently, the targets were detected on time, spotted, captured for escort and destroyed by means of fire,” he said.

Khalaev added that the Pantsiri had already shot down drones with bombs several times in real combat conditions in Syria. In turn, the S-400 worked out the detection and capture of air targets.

On March 3, it was reported that at the Khmeimim airbase, a joint training session was held for the Russian Navy and Russian Aerospace Forces pilots. The military worked out the mechanisms of radio-technical reconnaissance and escort of ships by aviation.