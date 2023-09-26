The Sagrada Familia Pureza de María de Granada religious school has applied a new dress code this year: first-year Primary school girls will not be able to go to class with the traditional skirt and must wear pants. The measure has generated rejection from some families, who appeal to the freedom to decide how they dress their daughters. From the center they explain that the decision “was made and announced in 2019” and that the motivation has more to do with comfort than anything else. The controversy and media noise generated by this case reopens the always sensitive debate on school uniforms.

The psychologist José Antonio Luengo points out the starting point: «The legal system allows centers to decide on the clothing of students. And the decision to impose pants on girls does not violate any fundamental principle.” Next, the nuances begin. «The school can make this decision at its discretion, but it should not do so arbitrarily. The thing about skirts for girls and pants for boys is still a stereotype that can indeed be modified. But it would have to be argued, explained if it is for convenience, to promote equality… The matter should be put on the table to be debated with teachers, with families… And even a consultation should be made, even if it is not binding. , he suggests.

His colleague Guillermo Fouce, president of Psicología Sin Fronteras, agrees. «The key is that the center is able to explain the benefits of this measure. Because, probably, many families neither understand the old imposition (that girls had to wear skirts) nor the current one (that they wear only pants)”, considers the expert, who understands the reaction of the fathers and mothers who have protested. «Here there is a logical pulse due to imposition. “If I understand that something is illogical, I am not going to comply.”

A spokesperson for the Granada center speaks about this conflict: «The measure was communicated on social networks, on the school website and to families four years ago, when it was approved. In Infants there is no problem because boys and girls wear tracksuits every day, but in the rest of the stages we want to progressively impose pants. It is only mandatory in the first year of Primary because they are girls who enrolled in school in 2019, when this rule was already in force. In the coming years we hope that other courses will adapt. They explain that, in addition to the skirt ban, the polo shirt – it is white – and the jacket have been unified.

Home and school



Amparo Lasen, a sociologist specializing in technologies, gender and youth and professor at the Complutense University of Madrid, provides another point of view: «That clear separation that existed before between home and school is more disputed today. “The idea prevails that parents have to make decisions about how their children are educated, to try to ensure that things are done in the classroom ‘the way I want’.” And there, she points out, part of the conflict appears.

Aside from this fight, the other issue of debate is whether or not it is appropriate for boys and girls to distinguish themselves with their clothing. “This has to do with very entrenched conventions, but we are living in a time when they are being questioned,” warns Lasen. Now, the scope of these questions collides “with an unequal society that feeds this inequality even though the discourse is egalitarian.” Thus, clothing is but one of those aspects in which it manifests itself. «In the 70s gender roles were equally marked, but girls didn’t just dress in pink. There have always been girls’ and boys’ clothes, girls’ and boys’ toys, but the increase in consumption has accentuated that difference. “You walk into a store and at a glance you realize that border.” So, the sociologist argues, “society says that we are equal but gender continues to be a classification criterion.”

– Couldn’t having boys and girls wearing the same uniform help shorten that distance?

Lasen: That boys and girls dress the same is not going to eliminate the differences between minors. There is more and more segregation in schools. Children from families with fewer economic possibilities or at greater risk of being discriminated against go to the same center, separated from other children who belong to middle-class families. That, and not so much the clothing, is what is making the difference between the chances of success in school.

On another scale, the controversy that emerged in Granada also gives rise to questioning what effect this has on the child, not so much on the parents’ taste. «The uniform in itself already limits the freedom and choice of kids. And they have to start choosing in life, making their own decisions in many areas, also about what clothes they wear to school,” considers psychologist Guillermo Fouce.