Before the National Assembly’s Law Commission, the president of the High Authority for the Transparency of Public Life (HATVP) pleaded on Wednesday for an extension of his area of ​​competence in controlling revolving doors. Already responsible for overseeing the retraining and other cumulative activities of senior officials of the three public functions, Didier Migaud wanted to see “To integrate (in its mission) the control of the magistrates and the military, in derogatory situation, whereas all the agents of the State should be subjected to the same rules in the matter”. And to estimate that the “Existing legislative mechanism could be strengthened in relation to this type of situation”, in particular with regard to “Illegal taking of interests”, a subject “Extremely sensitive”. As for the balance sheet, the HATVP had been seized 511 times as of December 31 on public-private mobility and returned “8% of incompatibility decisions”, detailed Didier Migaud. J. H.