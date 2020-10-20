The Pantin mosque (Seine-Saint-Denis) is in the government’s sights. Its closure has been requested. Tuesday, October 20, in the morning, the police posted the order. In front of the doors of the establishment, the faithful read the document, surprised by these six months of closure, which will be effective Wednesday, October 21 in the evening. According to the Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, the decision was taken the day after the attack on Samuel Paty, perpetrated on Friday, October 16.

The personalities of the rector of the M’Hammed Henniche mosque and of Imam Ibrahim Abou Talha worry the authorities. They are known for their links with Salafism. According to the decree, the mosque relayed the video denouncing Samuel Paty’s course on the prophet’s caricatures. Questioned on Tuesday, October 20, the person in charge of the implicated mosque does not deny the existence of a problem, especially with the imam, but swears that it is ancient history. “Since then, we have done a job together, I explained to him that we must evolve towards an Islam of France“, assures M’Hammed Henniche.

