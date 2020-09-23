A black panther terrified a village in the south of Spain. Several residents claim to have seen the wildcat. The police are investigating.

Ventas de Huelma – Several residents of the village of Ventas de Huelma in the south of Spain* want to have seen a panther in the last few days. The Police are now looking for the black panther in the vicinity of the Spanish village* as reported by costanachrichten.com *.

A photographer managed to take pictures of the wildcat – it is unclear whether it is really a black panther. The town hall has meanwhile asked the villagers to be careful and not to leave the village center if possible.