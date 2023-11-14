Pantheon.it at the end of the line, balance sheets in the red. The consultancy firm of Roberto Testore and Francesco Gianni is in liquidation

He reaches the end of the line Pantheon.ita business consultancy company founded in 2007 by two important figures in economics and finance: on the one hand Roberto Testore former CEO of Fiat Auto and on the other Francesco Giannione of the most well-known Italian business lawyers and founder of the firm Gianni & Origoni.

READ ALSO: Romed, the Engineer has lost his magic touch: 44 million hole in 2022

A few weeks ago, in fact, the shareholders of Pantheon.it of which Gianni has 41% and Invest Advisory the remaining 59% to decree the early dissolution, liquidation and appointment of the same Testore, former president, as liquidator. Testore himself had partnered with Gianni through his advisory firm Fante srl which in 2022 was bought by Investis Bankex Intermobiliare Bankthen led by Claudio Moro.

Infantryman it then changed its name to Investis Advisory and in the meantime the bank came under the leadership of Stefano Vecchi. It should be noted that Pantheon.it it never took off and closed the 2022 budget with revenues of only 44 thousand euros and a loss of 30 thousand euros.

Subscribe to the newsletter

