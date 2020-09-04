The emotion of becoming French, Catherine Jocky-Bebey felt it strongly on Friday September 4. That day, she was naturalized French by Emmanuel Macron. Just before the big date, she doesn’t forget a little touch of lipstick. “Going to the Pantheon, being received by the President of the Republic, it’s quite special, it’s exceptional and it’s an honor for me“she says.

This woman of Cameroonian origin has lived in Paris for 20 years, with her two daughters born in France. One of them, Olivia, shares her emotion: “She’s been here for a long time and she always wanted to have French nationality.“Being naturalized allows her to vote and to recognize herself even more in the values ​​of the Republic. Giving up her Cameroonian nationality is not a problem for her:”France is my country.“