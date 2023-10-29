David ‘Pantera’ Zegarra He arrived this Saturday on the América Televisión program ‘Which is the real one?’, in which he starred in an emotional moment with his mother. The national boxer decided to take advantage of the cameras and at the national level he apologized to the woman who gave him life for many things that happened during his life. The driver Adolfo Aguilar and other guests were moved by the action. In this note we tell you all the details.

What did ‘Panther’ Zegarra say about his mother?

On Saturday, October 28, they presented Natalia Salas, Leslie Shaw and Yolanda Medina in the new América TV production. On set, David introduced three women and only one of them was his mother. As he passed by the place, he took the opportunity to dedicate a few words to his mother.

“I want to start by asking you for forgiveness, for having left you alone for so many years. I am not going to make excuses, nor am I going to speak lies. I want everyone in Peru to know about the good and valuable mother I have and that God has given me. The only thing I am going to ask is a great favor from God, that he does not take her away from me, that he does not take her away yet because I still need her. I’m 38 years old and I still need my mom. Thank you for taking care of me and making me a good man,” said Zegarra.

What did users say about the act of ‘Pantera’ Zegarra?

The video, which was shared on Instagram, earned various comments from followers, who supported David Zegarra’s act. They also wished her the best for his mother-son relationship.

“Cute, Panther. Make your mom happy because there will be no other like her”, “You look a lot like your mom”, “Congratulations”, were some of the comments from Internet users.