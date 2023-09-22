Set fire to his wife in Pantelleria, in serious condition

A woman is in very serious condition after her husband threw flammable liquid on her, setting her on fire. It happened last night in Pantelleria. The 48-year-old, with burns to 70% of her body, was hospitalized at the Palermo Civic Center. Her husband was also burned. The police are investigating.

The conditions of the 48-year-old from Pantelleria remain very serious, against whom her husband threw flammable liquid, setting her on fire. The woman suffered burns to 70% of her body; the attacker himself, a 52-year-old man, was injured and could be left blind.

The man is in custody and is also hospitalized. The police are investigating. According to an initial reconstruction, during an argument in the house in via Maggiuluvedi, the husband threw petrol on his wife, starting the flames. The entire community of Pantelleria is shocked, says mayor Fabrizio D’Ancona.

Subscribe to the newsletter

