Pantelleria, Anna Elisa Fontana died in hospital: her partner had set her on fire

Anna Elisa Fontana, the 48-year-old set on fire by her partner in Pantelleria, in the night between Friday and Saturday, died in hospital.

The conditions of the woman, hospitalized in intensive care at the Civic hospital in Palermo, were considered “desperate” by the doctors. She leaves behind five children from a previous marriage.

According to what was reconstructed by the investigators, Onofrio Bronzolino, 52, took a can of petrol, poured it on the woman’s body and set her on fire.

The two apparently started yet another argument in a bar in Pantelleria, which then continued at home. At the height of the argument, the man apparently went to a warehouse to retrieve the petrol can. Fontana suffered burns on 90% of his body while the man was burned on the face and risks being blind. He too was hospitalized at the Palermo Civic Center, guarded by the carabinieri.