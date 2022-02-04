Rimini – «Marco wasn’t alone the night he died, there were two escorts with him». Marco Pantani’s mother, Tonina Belletti, is convinced of this and told the police of the investigative unit of the Rimini operational department.

As reported by the local press, the woman was three and a half hours in the provincial headquarters, resentful in the context of the new file of the Rimini Public Prosecutor’s Office, which has already filed two investigations, the last in 2015, always arriving at the same conclusion and that is that the cycling champion died, on February 14, 2004 in the residence ‘Le Rose’, for an overdose of drugs and drugs.

The dossier is still today, even after the new testimony, arranged on model 45, which is used to register a dossier in the register of acts that do not constitute crime reports.

“I just want justice “

«I only want justice, to finally put my heart at peace. We want to know how Marco died and if anyone was with him, as we believe “,” says the mother of the champion from Cesenatico. “The family intends to go all the way”, explains the lawyer Alessi, “and for this reason we have asked the Rimini Public Prosecutor’s Office to obtain all the documents of the anti-mafia commission on Pantani, which ended last month ».

They talked about it to the “Hyenas”

However, it is not the first time that there has been talk of the two girls to be traced. Of these two figures he began to speak years ago. The transmission Hyenas he broadcast the story of a driver who had explained that he had accompanied two escorts to the «Le Rose» residence, who would then go up to Pantani’s room and return shortly after, after having picked up a sweater and a pouch. An investigative trail up to now inexplicably ignored by the judiciary but which could now become of primary importance.

