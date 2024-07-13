A dramatic turn of events in Marco Pantani’s fall. The Trento prosecutor’s office has reopened the investigation into what happened in 1999, when the ‘Pirate’ was wearing the pink jersey at the Giro d’Italia. The new case, entrusted to the DDA prosecutor Patrizia Foiera, concerns the hypothesis of an alleged clandestine betting ring linked to the Camorra that aimed to avoid Pantani’s victory in the final classification. The first to speak about the story was Renato Vallanzasca, heard yesterday as a person informed of the facts, in the Milanese prison of Bollate, by the same prosecutor of Trento. On the case, the defender of Bel Renè prefers not to make any statements.