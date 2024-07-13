Pantani, the Trento PM reopens the case

There Trento Prosecutor’s Office has reopened the investigation into the case of Mark Pantani linked to the 1999 Tour of Italy. According to what he learns the ANSA the new file, entrusted to the PM of the DDA Patrizia Foiera, concerns the hypothesis, as also emerged from the hearings in the Anti-Mafia Commission, of an alleged ring of clandestine betting linked to the Camorra which aimed to prevent the ‘pirate’ from winning the final classification.

The first to talk about the story was Renato Vallanzascaheard yesterday as a person informed of the facts, in the Bollate prison, by the same Trentino prosecutor.