Breakthrough in Marco Pantani’s exclusion from the Giro, doctors: anti-doping tests carried out by Uci, not FMSI

Some Italian doctors They have released unpublished statements on the affair of theMarco Pantani excluded from the Giro d’Italiaa cyclist who died in 2004 in his hotel room under mysterious circumstances. These unexpected revelations after 25 years since his death they have convinced the District Anti-Mafia Directorate (Dda) of the Trento Public Prosecutor’s Office to reopen the investigation without suspects.

Doctors’ revelations

The Italian Sports Medicine Federation (FMSI) stated that “no blood tests on Marco Pantani were carried out by doctors Doping Control Officer (Dco) of the FMSI and the samples were never analysed by the FMSI’s own anti-doping laboratory in Acqua Acetosa, the only one in Italy accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency”. FMSI itself reported that doping control on the cyclist from Romagna carried out that “cursed” morning of June 5, 1999 at the hotel Touring of Madonna di Campiglio, It was operated by the UCI, the International Cycling UnionThe response that led to the immediate exclusion from the Corsa Rosa was a haematocrit that was too high compared to the permitted level, 52 instead of 50.

The reopening of the investigations

The DDA of Trento has case reopened at the moment without suspects and the the indictment is Article 416-bis of the Criminal Code, that is, themafia-style association aimed at clandestine betting and linked to the death of the cyclist. Marco Pantani was found dead on the evening of February 14, 2004 in a room at the Residence The roses of Rimini: a death, more than twenty years later, is still shrouded in mystery. The investigation conducted by the Trentino prosecutor Patrizia Foiera will also have to shed light on the possible intervention by the Camorra: the crime of Campania would have bet billions on Pantani’s defeator rather that “the Pirate” would never have arrived as a winner in Milan. So much so that the former king of the Milanese underworld had also spoken about the Pantani case, Renato Vallanzascawhich ten years ago revealed, “they told me to bet against the Pirate because he wouldn’t have finished the Giro”.