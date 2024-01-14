'Pantaleón and the visitors', a film released on July 30, 2000, was directed by Francisco José Lombardi and starred Salvador del Solar. Likewise, it had an excellent cast of not only national but also international actors. However, what has generated a sensation on social networks is an extract in which producer Ricardo Morán, from Rayo en la Botella, acts.

Trailer for 'Pantaleón and the Visitors'

How does Ricardo Morán appear in 'Pantaleón and the visitors'?

Ricardo Morán He appears in the first scene of the film as an intelligence soldier. One detail that he has highlighted is seeing him with hair, unlike how he is currently. Without a doubt, this participation was something that few had noticed. In this regard, with the help of the Internet, now watching the Peruvian film again is easier than before.

What is 'Pantaleón and the Visitors' about?

This feature film tells the story of the novel that revolves around Pantaleón Pantoja, a captain in the Peruvian Army. He, reluctantly, was assigned by his superiors to a mission whose purpose is to offer sex worker services to soldiers stationed in the Peruvian Amazon.