Recently, the operators of the Polish-Lithuanian GIPL (Gas Interconnection Poland – Lithuania) gas pipeline project, which began to be laid in January 2020, triumphantly announced that it was already 40% complete. Moreover, we managed to do the most difficult thing – to successfully stretch the pipeline under the bottom of the Neman River. Poland associates with the upcoming commissioning of the GIPL the creation of its own energy empire, which, as they hope in Warsaw, will establish control over the energy sector of the Eastern European region, significantly squeezing Gazprom. Lithuania also pins great hopes on the GIPL. Izvestia understood the ambitions of new players in the energy market.

The hardest part is behind

Recently it became known about the successful completion of laying the first of two lines of the gas pipeline from Poland to Lithuania under the bottom of the Neman River, designed to open Warsaw access to the gas market of the Baltic States and Finland. “The most difficult section of the project has been completed, and the fact that 40% of the pipeline has been completed gives us confidence that the project will be completed on time,” – with triumph stated the head of the Lithuanian state energy holding EPSO-G Rolandas Zukas.

EPSO-G is practically the sole owner of Amber Grid, the operator of the Lithuanian gas transmission system. According to the head of Amber Grid Nemunas Biknius, the laying of the second string across the Neman will begin soon. “One line is enough to start gas supplies, but the second is needed to guarantee uninterrupted supplies,” – explained Biknius. The Lithuanian part of the pipeline is being laid from Širvinta region to the border with Poland in Lazdijai region. This year planned to build 100 km of a gas pipeline from the town of Yauniai (Shirvinta region) to the city of Alytus. The remaining 65 km of the pipeline will be laid next year.

Construction of the GIPL gas pipeline in the Alytus region of Lithuania Photo: Amber Grid

Poland and Lithuania plan to complete the construction of the GIPL by the end of 2021. The total length of the gas pipeline will be 508 km. Warsaw is already dreaming of gaining access to the markets of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Finland. There, Poland intends to sell the liquefied natural gas (LNG) it buys and blue fuel, which came from Norway via the future Baltic Pipeline. It is planned that from Poland to Lithuania it will be possible to supply 2.4 billion cubic meters per year, and in the opposite direction – 1.9 billion.

The total cost of the pipeline will be, according to current estimates, about € 500 million. The Polish gas operator Gaz-System and the Lithuanian Amber Grid are investing in the construction; co-financing of € 266.4 million is also carried out from European structural funds. And this is not surprising: in 2016, the Polish-Lithuanian pipeline was included in the list of important regional EU projects in the field of gas distribution. However, Poland and Lithuania themselves are ready to seriously invest in this construction. So, earlier it became known that Amber Grid borrows from the European Investment Bank for the construction of GIPL credit up to € 65 million

On November 27, 2014, the Independence gas terminal appeared in the Lithuanian Klaipeda. The 294-meter floating box was assembled by order of Norway especially for Lithuania in South Korea. The vessel is equipped with four LNG terminals, with a total capacity of 170 thousand cubic meters. The storage is owned by the company Klaipėdos naftа (“Klaipeda oil”), 72% of the shares of which are owned by the state. The project itself cost the country € 87.24 million, but another 429 million will have to be paid to Hoegh LNG for 10 years of leasing the vessel. In Vilnius, the date of November 27 was called one of the most significant in the history of the country – officials assured that the terminal would give Lithuania “energy independence” from Russia.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Klaipeda Photo: TASS / Ladislav Karpov

But it soon became clear that the price of raw materials from Russian Novatek and Gazprom for Lithuanian industrial enterprises and consumers periodically turns out to be more profitable the cost of European gas. “Everything is logical here: there is an LNG terminal in Klaipeda, the capacity of which more than covers the needs of the entire Baltic region. therefore Lithuania does not need extra gas – it would find markets for its own surplus. But Poland, to put it mildly, is not the most suitable option. It also has everything in order with its energy supply: there are pipeline supplies from Gazprom and the LNG terminal in Swinoujscie, which the Poles are going to expand. … Construction of one more regasification unit is in the future. Even if Warsaw does refuse to extend the Yamal contract with Russia, supplies via alternative routes will completely cover its needs. The only question is the price. Be that as it may, Lithuania, with its “tempting” offers, does not fit into this scheme, ”- writes political scientist Alexey Ilyashevich.

Litigation with Gazprom

According to Ilyashevich, the idea of ​​using GIPL to supply Lithuanian products to Belarus and Ukraine looks absurd in general. “You just need to look at the map to assess the economic attractiveness of the route. The blue fuel will pass first through Lithuanian, then through Polish intermediaries. Both of them will not miss the opportunity to get good transit rent. It’s scary to even imagine what price tag end users will receive in the end. The funny thing is that Belarus can pump … Russian gas through the GIPL and the Polish corridor. As you know, the LNG terminal in Klaipeda actively purchases Novatek’s products, the political scientist notes.

Laying the GIPL gas pipeline between Lithuania and Poland Photo: Amber Grid

And here Poland’s plans look much more realistic. Last spring, the Polish state-owned company PGNiG (Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo) announced its victory in an arbitration dispute with Gazprom. Poles demanded compensation “for prices inflated by the contract” in the amount of $ 1.5 billion … We are talking about the fuel supplied through the Yamal-Europe transnational gas pipeline, which passes through the territory of Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany. Earlier, PGNiG reported that in the current contract the price formula is tied to the price of oil, but according to the arbitrators’ decision, it will now “be much closer to market quotations.” At the new price, the Poles have been paying for Russian gas since February and have filed for compensation of $ 1.5 billion for the prices allegedly inflated since 2015.

Natural gas consumption in Poland is around 15 billion cubic meters annually. A third of this volume is produced by Polish companies on their own, the rest is imported. It is Gazprom that is currently a key supplier. Note that the Russian company supplies gas under a contract signed in 1996 and valid until 2022. It provides for the supply of about 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year, the minimum contractual amount is 8.7 billion cubic meters per year. “At the same time, in accordance with the terms of the“ take-or-pay ”agreement, PGNiG is obliged to pay at least 8.7 billion cubic meters of gas per year, even if it does not need such volumes of supplies,” the website of the Polish company says.

PGNiG gas system Photo: REUTERS / Agencja Gazeta

At the same time, each party retained the right to demand a revision of the current prices if a particular company felt that they did not correspond to market prices. In 2012, Russia and Poland agreed to cut prices by 10%. However, three years later, PGNiG filed against Gazprom with the Stockholm Arbitration Court: according to Warsaw, the gas price is “overstated and inadequate” to the situation in the European energy market.

In July 2018, the arbitration court issued an interim decision – then Gazprom reported that the court agreed with its arguments, completely refusing the Polish company to change the price. However, PGNiG was not satisfied with this result and demanded a reconsideration of the case.

Expansion started

At the end of June 2020, it became known that Gazprom Export complied with the decision of the Stockholm Arbitration and transferred $ 1.5 billion to PGNiG. “At the same time, PJSC Gazprom and LLC Gazprom Export continue to appeal against this decision of the arbitration tribunal in accordance with the established procedure. The transfer of funds does not entail damage to the position of PJSC Gazprom and LLC Gazprom export in the course of the appeal. ” noted in a Russian company. In turn, July 1 Kveczynski wrote on Twitter: “I am pleased to inform you that I have received confirmation of the receipt of funds from Gazprom to our account.”

President of Poland Andrzej Duda Photo: REUTERS / Agencja Gazeta

Now in Warsaw they say that they are not going to renew the long-term contract with Gazprom, but they are planning to receive fuel from alternative sources, in particular in the form of LNG through the Baltic gas pipeline, which has not yet been built, from Norway through Denmark. Polish President Andrzej Duda officially announced the start of construction of the Baltic Pipe on April 30 this year, and it is planned to put it into operation on October 1, 2022.

Refusal from Russian gas is being introduced in Poland practically at the level of a national idea. In December 2019, Gazeta Polska came out with a front page headline: “Poles do not want Russian gas.” The publication reprinted the results of the survey conducted by PGNiG, and interviewed at its then president, Petr Vozhnyak. “Poles expect refusal from Russian gas. This is the answer of 84% of the respondents. They are looking forward to developing cooperation with other suppliers. The Yamal contract will expire in three years. After 2022, we will be completely independent from Russia, ”said the President of PGNiG.

Seriously at the Polish Institute of International Affairs rejoice: “6.2 billion Polish zlotys ($ 1.5 billion) will be serious earnings for PGNiG.” This is so, because the company’s revenue last year was only PLN 1.37 billion ($ 329 million) … “These resources, according to the company, can be used both for the acquisition of new oil and gas fields (obviously, on the Norwegian continental shelf) and for the development of green energy,” Polish analysts say.

Norwegian oil platform Johan Sverdrup in the North Sea Photo: REUTERS / Ints Kalnins

It should be borne in mind that the capacity of the Baltic Pipe is expected to be 10 billion cubic meters per year. Poles still receive gas from Norway – but no more than half a billion cubic meters per year. However, by 2022 PGNiG intends to increase production on the Norwegian shelf to 2.5 billion cubic meters. ov. In 2019-2020, the Polish state-owned company acquired stakes in several more Norwegian fields, and theoretically production could increase to 3 billion cubic meters per year. But all the same it is more than three times less than the planned capacity of the Baltic gas pipeline.

It is believed that PGNiG can buy additional gas from other companies operating on the shelf. Nevertheless, most of Norwegian gas is in any case contracted for many years to come – and Poland will have to overpay for supplies or conduct a swap to exchange Norwegian gas for Russian … However, winning over Gazprom can really ease the situation with the acquisition of the resource base. By the way, this year PGNiG began to equip a distribution station for liquefied natural gas in the Lithuanian Klaipeda. Initially, the Lithuanians dreamed of making this object profitable themselves, but they did not cope with the task and handed it over to the Poles, who offered the most favorable conditions during the competition.

LNG terminal in Swinoujscie Photo: REUTERS / Agencja Gazeta

It is noteworthy that just a few days after the conclusion of the agreement with the Lithuanians, the Polish oil and gas company signed another agreement. “Within seven years, it will supply more than 150 thousand tons of liquefied natural gas to the Polish company DUON Dystrybucja, which distributes fuel through its own infrastructure. PGNiG will deliver products from the LNG terminal in Swinoujscie and the small-scale LNG plants that are under its management. From April 1, 2020, another source has been added – an LNG receiving and transshipment station in the Lithuanian Klaipeda “ , – notes Alexey Ilyashevich. The Poles intend to sell the surplus of blue fuel received from Norway to the same Lithuania.