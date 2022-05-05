Casey Scott, a teacher from Florida, in the United States, she was fired after talking about her sexuality with her students.

The school fired her for not meeting the required curriculum, but she says this is not true.

According to the American media ‘NBC2’, the events, which took place in the Cape Coral high school in March, began when the same students asked Scott about his sexual orientation.

She wrote them back and explained that she was pansexual, an orientation that refers to someone who is attracted to all categories of people, regardless of their sex or gender identity.

The exercise continued when she asked her students to draw flags to represent their own sexual orientations.

In a picture shown by the teacher It is possible to notice that there were many flags of different colors.

(Also read: Kailia Posey, the beauty queen behind the mischievous girl meme, dies).

The children drew many flags of different colors. Photo: Jaime Moreno / TIME See also New chip in your Tesla reduces range, improves gaming

She proceeded to paste them on the door of her classroom, but this fact was later reprimanded by the school board, which had received complaints from some parents who did not agree with the conversation that was taking place inside the classroom. .

“They said I’d better get rid of them now”, Casey told ‘NBC2’ and continued: “I went to the recycling bin, I grabbed all their flags, all the children were looking at me and I collapsed their flags in front of them”.

(Also read: The smallest and most expensive piece of land in the world).

After the material was disposed of, she was sent home. Moments later, Scott received a call from the school administratorswho told her that they would release her from her contract immediately.

“There was an argument in class and for that, I am now fired,” she said. Since the teacher did not have a defined contract or was registered in the teachers’ union, the dismissal presented as a violation of the curriculum can be justified before the law.

Casey Scott a Florida school teacher of 5 years old has been sacked. She contains her pupils asked about her sexuality & told them she was pan-sexual. Trafalgar School drew flags representing their sexuality & gender identities ranging from transgender & non-binary to gay. pic.twitter.com/Rr1Sw7E7LG — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) May 5, 2022

Although the teacher showed the aforementioned medium publications in which several of his students complained about his dismissal, The school district also revealed the complaints made by the parents, who were dissatisfied with the alleged confusion that the teacher had generated in some young people with the term ‘pansexual’.

Law ‘Rights of parents to education’

What happened with Casey Scott took place days before the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, signed a law on April 5 that strengthens the rights of parents to decide about what they want their children to be taught.

“The bill prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten through third grade and prohibits instruction that is inappropriate for the age of students and requires school districts to adopt procedures to notify parents if there is a change in school services regarding a child’s age,” the governor’s office said of the law.

(Also read: Motor Neuron Disease: The Extraordinary Case of Lucy Lyntott).

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

For their part, according to the ‘New York Post’, critics of this regulation call it ‘Law: don’t say “gay”’ and they affirm that this does nothing more than foment hostility towards the LGBTIQ community. In addition, they believe that it can confuse children who identify with another sexual identity and have to repress it.

More news

Who is Trump’s candidate for the US Senate?

For shooting his friend playing Uno, a man was found guilty

USA: Oklahoma Governor Enacts Restrictive Abortion Law

‘I started teaching my 2- and 3-year-olds about sex’: mother

Trends WEATHER