AB Madrid Friday, February 17, 2023, 9:55 p.m.



José Cortés Jiménez, Pansequito, died this Friday at the age of 78 in Seville as a result of a brain tumor. Ahead of his time, this artist took flamenco all over the world, which is why he was considered an ambassador of cante jondo. Born on January 8, 1945 in La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz), he lived his childhood in the Seville capital and from a young age he breathed in the flamenco atmosphere, which increased when the family moved to Puerto de Santa Maria. Already immersed in the art of cante, Cortés adopted the artistic name of Pansequito and made his debut in 1963 in a tablao from Malaga.

His ability soon drew attention and Manolo Caracol, whom he idolized, signed him as a member of his group for the show he offered at the Los Caseros tablao in Madrid. From that moment on, Pansequito’s career had no brakes. Along with the dancer Antonio Gades, he toured several European countries as a singer. His innovative art was awarded in 1974 at the National Flamenco Competition, held in Córdoba, with the award for creativity. In addition to being a composer, he adapted flamenco classics and created a school of which singers such as Antonio Reyes, Rancapino Hijo or Israel Fernández stand out.

In his 60 years on stage, Pansequito shared tables with other myths such as Camarón, Lebrijano, Enrique Morente or Paquera de Jerez; and guitarists of the stature of Pepe Habichuela, Enrique de Melchor or Tomatito. In addition, he recorded 32 albums.

In 2001 he was named adoptive son of Puerto de Santa María. In addition to the award from the national competition, Pansequito received the Giraldillo prize from the Bienal de Sevilla, the National from the Cátedra de Flamencología de Jerez. He married the Sevillian flamenco singer and dancer Aurora Vargas, with whom he had three children, and shared the stage on numerous occasions.