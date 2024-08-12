The debacle suffered by the opposition in the Mexican elections of June 2 has left the conservative National Action Party (PAN) in a state of shock from which it has not recovered and which urgently demands a leader and a political program that can unite the right-wing tendencies in the country. Otherwise, there is a risk that the ultra-ideology will escape from the pack on its own, as has happened in other countries. It will be complicated in Mexico, due to its historical characteristics and the bureaucratic difficulties in setting up a party, but there is no shortage of candidates who in recent times wield the well-known slogans for family, security, life and Christian values. The path is paved.

As unique as Javier Milei or as strange as Donald Trump, the former mayor of the main district of the Mexican capital, Sandra Cuevas, has recently visited Spain, where she has met with the former PAN president Felipe Calderón and his wife, Margarita Zavala. She has announced her interest in founding a new party to compete for the presidency in 2030, with a slogan with far-right overtones: For the Family and Security of Mexico. Cuevas has been one of the most bizarre figures in Mexican politics in recent years. She was photographed with a chainsaw in the streets, cutting down the pergolas of the terraces that the bars set up during the pandemic, or dressed like a policeman guaranteeing law and order in the streets with his four-wheeler, as if straight out of an American action movie. Milei? Trump? Bukele? She is a hybrid who has no shortage of admirers. Angry, shameless and fed up with traditional politics, she has tried all the parties and abandoned them or been abandoned by all of them.

Acclaimed by the global far right, who encouraged him to run for president – Trump has been one of them – at the meetings of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Eduardo Verástegui tried it on this occasion, but the legal tangle to form a party in Mexico and the number of signatures that must be collected left him by the wayside.

Verástegui, a former singer, chorus girl and soap opera actor, is a member of his ultra-Catholicism. He also likes to be photographed with guns threatening to put his opponents in their place. The Latin American editor of openDemocracy, Diana Cariboni, who has been pursuing data on the financing of the far right in this region, is familiar with the flow of money that comes from powerful American Catholic organisations to finance these movements. “It is known that some organisations in North America have also received it, but it is not easy to determine how much it is for Mexico or Canada, there are no such breakdowns,” she says. “It is not always the money that links them, we do know that they act in a very coordinated manner and that there are Mexicans in several of these organisations,” she says.

Those who trust that the PAN will raise its head to reorganize the Mexican conservative forces around it are looking at the clock, worried. “The PAN, without being a radical party in origin, has known how to channel the far-right groups that have always existed in Mexico, such as El Yunque and others,” explains Juan Ignacio Zavala, a former PAN activist who calls for his party to recover without complexes the values ​​that are its own and define an agenda as soon as possible. “The PAN is ashamed to say that it is right-wing, it was hard for it to declare itself a Christian Democrat. Today we can say that Claudia Sheinbaum [la presidenta electa que tomará posesión el 1 de octubre] “It is the first left-wing party that does not come from the PRI, but where is the right?” asks Zavala, a great analyst of Mexican politics. “The right has its causes, you just have to grasp them,” he says.

Risk is a word that many accept as valid when asked about the possibility of the far right gaining a foothold in Mexico. Zavala himself asks: “Of course there is a risk, as has happened in other countries. Trump took over the Republican Party and destroyed it. [Marine] Le Pen [en Francia] “It has taken on causes and motives and has grown. Either they look for causes to take up again or other leaders outside the PAN will grow, be it Sandra Cuevas or others. Family and freedom are clear and relevant concepts for society, as is security, understood as order and respect for the law. They seem like fascist words, but we must lose our fear of them,” he suggests. And in Mexico they could be well received, given the violence, corruption and the shamelessness with which laws are violated.

Academics such as Mario Santiago and Rodrigo Castro Cornejo, specialists in these political movements, also see a “risk” of an advance of the extreme right due to the inaction of the PAN after its electoral debacle. “Given the lack of clarity in the PAN’s discourse, the more radical options are gaining ground. It is dangerous, we have already seen it in Europe, for example. The electorate changes at a tremendous speed,” says Santiago, a researcher at the Mora Institute in Mexico. Castro Cornejo, however, believes that the risk may occur in the future, if Claudia Sheinbaum exercises a truly left-wing government “and there is a reaction at the other extreme, as happened in Brazil after Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff, with the arrival of Jair Bolsonaro, or in Chile. In that case, [los radicales] “They might see their opportunity,” explains the professor from the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Castro Cornejo believes that, at present, these movements have not gained ground because López Obrador’s own government “has incorporated far-right groups, such as evangelicals, Luz del Mundo. In addition, the president has been very conservative on issues such as abortion, the LGBT community or drugs, for example, there has been no room for reaction,” he says. And he does not see it easy for Sheinbaum to politicize these issues, which have already been decriminalized by the Supreme Court, although they have not been fully legislated on. But he does not rule out that other aggrieved parties on the right of the PAN, such as Sandra Cuevas, “are seeing the moment.”

The new CPAC meeting, traditionally attended by the cream of the world’s far right, such as Eduardo Bolsonaro, Steve Bannon, sometimes Donald Trump, Chilean José Antonio Kast, Argentine Javier Milei, Spaniard Santiago Abascal and many others, is being held in Mexico on August 24. Once again, Verástegui will find an echo for his proposals and pats on the back. The far right connects well with issues that strongly impact Latin America, “such as the failure of the State, corruption, insecurity among the population, meritocratic, neoliberal subjectivity, new forms of work, social networks, very fertile in the creation of content,” explains Esther Solano, a sociologist at the Federal University of São Paulo and a specialist in the far right. “These are elements that solidify the far right,”

In this ecosystem, he highlights “religion, especially Pentecostalism” as a privileged phenomenon. Therefore, he says, “the extreme right has the possibility of consolidating itself in Latin America, because there are also examples of movements that have succeeded, such as Bolsonarism, Bukeleism, and Mileism.” Added to all this is the political and social fragility of the region, with “rapid and creative events with a high transformative power,” as well as demographic massification, the object of desire for these movements.

Religion is, without a doubt, one of the factors that should not be overlooked. “Evangelicals have grown a lot in various areas and now some of those who were previously in Mexico in the Partido Encuentro Solidario (PES), [aliados de López Obrador] “They are now with Verástegui,” says Mario Santiago. The professor points out, however, the weakening of the Catholic Church in Mexico, “which no longer has the political weight it had in previous elections. That is another niche of opportunity, if the PAN or the Church itself do not do it, those values ​​could be taken by others,” he says, although he does not see that these groups have the strength to become parties yet. “The one who does have resources injected by the Catholic Church in the United States is Verástegui, from businessmen, laymen and some high members of the Catholic hierarchy. But one thing is to have a discourse and another, a party,” he says.

Meanwhile, “the PAN remains stunned,” says Zavala. “None of the candidates who are running for party president tell you what they want for the PAN. They should look for relevant figures to preside over it, look for them outside, whether in business organizations or wherever, leaders, drive and banners, not beating around the bush,” she says. One figure who came from outside was the candidate Xóchitl Gálvez, who faced Sheinbaum in the elections and failed miserably. “Yes, but let’s not fool ourselves, she was not sought, she was imposed by some businessmen,” Zavala says. And she ends: “There is a clear risk with the extreme right, but the PAN still has the possibility of getting them in and providing them with a channel of representation. They have causes that are not difficult to champion, because if they leave, then there is no way to get them in.”

