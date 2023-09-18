In 2021 he achieved further career advancement, becoming executive vice president following the successful launch of Windows 11 joining Microsoft’s leadership team with direct connection to CEO Satya Nadella.

Panay joined Microsoft in 2004 as a program manager, overseeing a number of high-profile products for the company. After leading the development of the first Surface line, among hybrid tablets and laptops was named Microsoft’s chief product officer in 2018.

Panos Panay stands for leave Microsoft after 19 years within the Redmond giant, as reported by the company itself in a communication: the responsible for Windows and Surface he therefore decided to leave his position as a Microsoft executive and seek new adventures.

Panos Panay leaves Microsoft to start a new chapter

“After 19 incredible years at Microsoft, I have decided to move on and write the next chapter. I will always be grateful to Microsoft and the amazing people I have had the honor of building products with during my time at the company.”

According to what Panay reported, he therefore simply decided to “turn the page and write a new chapter”, even if the timing may raise some questions, considering that we find ourselves right on the eve of a new event of presentation in livestream by Microsoft which should also involve new Surfaces.

In any case, his role will be taken by Yusuf Mehdi, who is currently the corporate vice president of the “modern life, search and devices” division, who will therefore move on to be responsible for Windows and Surface. However, Microsoft intends to continue some ideas already well started by Panay with its products, such as the progressive integration of AI within Windows 11 and the use of mixed reality.