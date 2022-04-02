The singer Marc Anthony will be one of the main attractions of the musical program in the coming months in Murcia. / SUZANNE CORDEIRO

Murcia City Council, through its Department of Culture, has closed a public-private collaboration agreement with the Association of Concert Halls of the Region (Murcia Live!), Ibolele Producciones and Las Noches del Malecón. With the closing of this agreement, as announced yesterday by its main participants, the Panorama Murcia cultural network is created to promote musical activity and the concert agenda of the municipality.

This initiative began to take shape last year with the celebration of the Panorama Festival and the recognition of concert halls as cultural spaces. “The Department of Culture picks up the glove of private initiative to work together, projecting the Murcia Brand, linked to the best live music and the cultural avant-garde”, declared the Councilor for Culture, Tourism and Sports, Pedro Rex, during the presentation , at the Town Hall.

One of the lines of work of the Panorama Murcia cultural network is the great series of concerts. The Nights of the Malecón and Murcia ON will have the support of the City Council.

All year



On the one hand, Las Noches del Malecón will make use of spaces, throughout the year, such as the Enrique Roca Stadium, Murcia Parque, Parque Fofó Auditorium, Sala REM and La Fica to host concerts by artists of the stature of Juanes, Marc Anthony, Leiva, Iván Ferrerio and Amaia.

The organization also premieres Las Noches de Luz at the Enrique Lorca Studio with performances lit only by candles for a small audience; and a space for comedy. For its part, Murcia ON will carry out its programme, made up of 15 major concerts, from April 22 to October 11, at the Plaza de Toros, including Sting, Simple Minds, Joan Manuel Serrat, Alejandro Sanz, Raphael and Malu.

Also, the Panorama Salas program will celebrate its second edition with more than 40 concerts, many of them free, in the rooms Revólver, REM, Café de Alba, Musik, Gamma, La Yesería, Spectrum and Garaje Beat Club. The performances will be combined with talks, master classes and round tables with the intention of turning the city into a national benchmark. Some of the confirmed artists are Ángel Stanich, Suicidal Tendencies and Zenobia.