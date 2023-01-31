“I don’t know the ways in which Alfredo Cospito is carrying out his hunger strike, but after 100 days, if the fast is total, the situation is already serious and cannot last much longer”. However, unlike some statements circulated, “the situation may be reversible if one resumes eating, within the limits of the damage suffered. There is no reason to think that there is no recovery”. So Claudio Santini, head of Internal Medicine at the Grassi Hospital in Rome who followed Marco Pannella’s hunger strikes for a long time, spoke to Adnkronos Salute regarding the case of the anarchist who has been protesting for more than 3 months against the 41 bis in to which it is subjected. A measure on which the Cassation revokes should decide on 7 March. But if Cospito “doesn’t take any food – specifies the doctor – it is impossible to arrive at that date, unless he takes a small amount of sugar”.

“If it has exceeded 100 days – observes Santini – evidently it cannot be a question of a restriction on liquids, because it would not be possible. In some situations Pannella went on a thirst strike more often than not. When the strike went on for a long time, he took two cappuccinos a day by adding a little sugar, a shrewdness that served to not go into ketosis and prolong the protest over time. But beyond the two cappuccinos he didn’t take anything, not even water. On some occasions, however, even Marco just went on strike hunger, taking liquids. In fact, you can go without food for a long time, especially if you take a very small amount of sugar in order to prevent ketoacidosis. You lose weight, muscle mass, but you can go on”.

In general, however, “without taking even liquids, one can go on for a short while – the expert points out – no more than a week or 10 days, as we also know from the experience of the shipwrecked. The strike without solids, on the other hand, without any sugar , activates autophagy mechanisms that consume our proteins, our fat deposits.If we don’t introduce sugars we go into ketoacidosis, a situation that can become serious: all the cells in the body are affected, from the heart, to the kidneys, to the brain. However, very little sugar is enough to avoid it and go on protesting longer, obviously losing weight, with a progressive weakening”.