Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi has made a special identity in Hindi cinema with his performance. Today Pankaj Tripathi is counted among the finest actors of Bollywood. With every character he has left an imprint on the hearts of the audience. We all know that Pankaj Tripathi is a very simple person. His living is absolutely native. Although Pankaj Tripathi’s life may be simple but his love story is quite filmy.

Pankaj Tripathi mentioned his love story in one of his interviews. He told that when he was in 10th claus, he saw Mridula for the first time. At that time, Mridula was standing on the balcony and Pankaj was watching her from below. This was the first time the two saw each other. After this, when the two met for the first time, Pankaj had made up his mind that he would make Mridula his life partner. Then when Pankaj Tripathi started living out of Bihar for work, the two used to write letters and know each other’s condition. For many years, the love story of both of them continued like this. Then both of them got married in the year 2004 at the will of the family.

By the way, few people know that Pankaj Tripathi’s father wanted him to become a doctor by reading but Pankaj’s mind was in acting. However, when he talked to his father about this desire, he supported Pankaj. Pankaj worked hard to make a name for himself in acting and today he is at the stage where he has millions of fans.