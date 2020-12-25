Actor Pankaj Tripathi says that he was just looking for a fun and exciting character when actor-director Satish Kaushik offered him the film “Paper”. The story of this film is based on the life of Bharat Lal alias Lal Bihari of Azamgarh, who fought a legal battle for 18 years to prove himself alive.

At the virtual press conference on the occasion of the trailer launch of the film, Pankaj Tripathi said that he moved into Lal’s world and it did not take long for him to understand his struggle.

Talk to reporters

Tripathi told reporters, “As soon as he (Kaushik) told me the story, I was ready immediately. I told them that I am fully prepared for this film, you just tell me when I have to come. As an actor, you are always in search of those scripts that you feel that I have to listen to the story of “I have to do it” and ‘Paper’. I said yes before they change their mind.

Fantastic role played in these films

Like Lal, who wandered from office to office to prove his survival, the 44-year-old actor shared his struggle to make his mark in the film world. In 2012, Tripathi struggled in the entertainment world for nearly a decade before getting a chance in “Gangs of Wasseypur” and after that she starred in “Mirzapur”, “Stree”, “Sacred Games” and “Ludo”. Became the most liked actor.

Information given about the conflict

He said, “I had to struggle a lot, which is part of this work. Until an actor is identified, it is nothing. Everyday, many people come to Mumbai to dream of becoming an actor. They remain lost until they are identified. There is a fight to make a mark in the cinema world too.

The film will air on G5 on January 7

The story of ‘Paper’ is likewise based on a struggle which is a fight to prove its existence. He told, “My struggle was long but successful. Because of this I learned to live.” Significantly, the film will be aired on January 5 on G5.

