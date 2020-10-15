Highlights: Ramrati was shut down by her husband Naresh in Toilet a year and a half ago

Did not give food properly, used to be beaten, team arrived at the information

The woman asked for food as soon as she came out, the body is skeletal, hospitalized

Husband claims to be mentally ill, did not go anywhere

Panipat

A surprising case has come up in Panipat, Haryana. Here a husband kept his wife locked in the bathroom for one and a half years. The husband used to beat her up, not give her food. When the woman is taken out of the bathroom, her body is like a skeleton. On coming out, the woman first asked for food, seeing the condition of her, every person present there had tears in their eyes.

The case is of Sanauli area of ​​the district. Here in the village of Rishpur, a woman Ramrati (35) was locked by her husband Naresh in a house toitle about one and a half years ago. Since then, he has continuously held the woman hostage in Toilet.

Husband was playing cards outside the house

When the police and women security team reached Naresh’s house to rescue the woman, he was playing cards with some people outside the house. When the team asked him about Ramrati, he did not give a clear answer. Strictly, he took the team to the first floor of the house. Here he pointed to Toilet. When the team opened the door, a woman was sitting inside it.

The woman is bathed

Seeing the condition, I was shocked

The woman had dirty clothes on her body. The body was badly wrapped in dirt. The body was like a skeleton. The hairs had become clumps like this. His body smelled. On seeing the woman it was clear that she had not been outside the toilet for quite some time. Neither did she bathe nor change clothes.

Bangle sought after being bathed, Bindi

The woman could not even get up properly. The team picked him out and asked for bread to eat. He was thrown out and bathed. Wearing clean clothes, he asked for bangles, bindi and lipstick. After which he was well prepared.

A woman sitting in a toilet



The king said that it was closed in toilet

Naresh claimed that Ramrati’s father and brother had died ten years earlier. She had since become mentally ill. He did not harm anyone and did not go anywhere, so he kept Ramrati in a toilet. However, when the husband was asked for treatment paper for Ramrati, he could not show it. Police said that a case has been registered against the accused husband Naresh under various sections. Ramrati is admitted to the hospital for treatment.