The Modenese publisher has communicated the choice not to participate due to the pandemic, thus choosing the line of prudence

Modena – Panini this year will not be at the autumn fairs in the world of comics, including the Lucca Comics, which will be held in the Tuscan city between 29 October and 1 November. This was announced by the publishing house in a note.

“Despite the remarkable and commendable efforts made by the various organizations, the current health situation prevents the publisher from Modena participation in trade fairs with the usual methods well known by the public. The company has therefore decided to maintain a prudential line, in compliance with the contagion prevention measures that it has implemented since the beginning of the state of emergency “, reads the note.

“For this reason Panini has preferred to postpone the next year trade fair appointments in presence with readers and collectors. The decision was painful and thoughtful for a long time, with the knowledge that sorrow will be a common feeling between company and publicor “, continues Panini, who assures that” during the days of the events, it will always be active and present in the exhibition schedules with its own proposal of digital activities and invites everyone to follow his official social channels for updates on the program “.” All the titles and news that would have been previewed at the fairs will also be regularly published and available for purchase starting from the previous week the beginning of the demonstrations “, concludes.

With Panini, therefore, all its sub-labels such as Planet Manga and the Marvel, DC Comics and Mickey Mouse series. The titles that would have been previewed at the events, explains the publisher, will still be available for purchase as early as the week before the fairs. Little consolation for enthusiasts from all over the world.