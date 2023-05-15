Sandwiches Comics announces its presence at Turin International Book Fairwhich will be held in the Piedmontese capital from 18 to 22 May. During the event there will be three very important novelties for the Planet Manga label, starting with from the highly anticipated volume 37 of Hunter X Hunter which will also be available in an edition with a Variant cover.

Not only that, it will be commercialized as well the first volume of Evolnew work by Atsushi Kanekoand it will be possible to buy it also in a special pack that also includes the first volume of Soil with variant cover. The last, but not least, announcement dedicated to the world of Japanese comics is the possibility at the stand of the publishing house of preview the first pages of Yomi No Tsugainew work by Hiromu Arakawa which will arrive in Italy in July.

Let’s discover together all the initiatives of Sandwiches Comics for the Turin International Book Fair thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

PANINI COMICS AT THE TURIN INTERNATIONAL BOOK FAIR 2023

Previews, news, signed copies and anticipated conferences with special guests

Sandwiches Comics arrives at Turin International Book Fairstage from Thursday 18 to Monday 22 May, with a dedicated area and a proposal for previews and new titles of its editorial lines. Furthermore, during the days of the Salone, there will be many appointments on the calendar designed to share moments with the most appreciated authors, thanks to meetings in the area signing and special conferences.

Among the titles presented in Turin, the return of one of the most loved manga ever: Hunter X Hunter 37awaited new chapter of the master’s work Yoshihiro Togashi.The volume will also be available in a collector’s version with variant cover. There is no shortage of new titles, all to be discovered, such as the first volume of EvolOf Atsushi Kaneko(Soil): an action and mystery manga in which three young people, after having attempted suicide, will discover that they possess strange powers. At the fair, both for true followers but also for those who are discovering the works of the mangaka, there is also a special pack containing in a single solution Evol 1 and the first number of Soil with variant cover. Finally, at the stand it will be possible to preview the first pages of Yomi No Tsugainew work of the mangaka Hiromu Arakawaaward-winning best-selling author Fullmetal Alchemist(The complete volume will then be available in the comic book store, bookstore and on Panini.it starting from July): an original and impactful shonen manga, where feudal Japan meets fantasy.

In Turin there is also room for an original Panini Comics graphic novel: The Voice of Terror, an urban horror-tinged thriller, full of action and big questions. A masterpiece between noir and fantasy that confirms the winning duo of authors Marco Nucci And Lorenzo Zaghi – together again after the experience deThe suitcase man – enriched by masterful colors by Francis Rye And Claudia Giuliani.The volume will be in the comic store, bookstore and on Panini.it from Thursday 18 May.

A large space is dedicated to the world Disney with many interesting proposals ready to enchant all readers. baby mouse in fact, it will be present with several new features, including the new issue 3521 of the magazine – on newsstands and in comic shops from Wednesday 17 May and also purchasable on Panini.it – which debuts with The Shadow of Ducktopia,the new suggestive chapter of the fantasy saga that bears the signature of the talented writer Lycia Troisiand the screenwriter Francesco Artibani. The adventures of the first episodes of the saga are collected for the first time in hardcover format Ducktopia, the new release of the series Mickey Extra.Then there is the new MouseBook collectible, The Betrothed told by Mickey Mousewhich celebrates the 150th anniversary of the death of Alessandro Manzoni and which contains parodies of The Promised Ducks And The Promised Mice. Another intriguing proposal, which dyes the world of Disney comics yellow, is Mickey on the Orient Express and other stories inspired by the novels of Agatha Christie, a Disney-like reinterpretation of some of the best masterpieces of the most enigmatic British writer ever. In preview at the Salon Mickey Mouse and… the Chronicles of the Kingdom of the Two Lakes, the volume that collects all the episodes of the colossal humor-fantasy saga created by Tito Faraci and designed by Silvia Zicheincluding the unpublished story and published simultaneously in the weekly The Realm of Invisible Gnomes. Furthermore, for the first time in a single volume and in one guise deluxe all new, is presented at the Salone Scrooge’s Destinyprecious masterpiece celebrating the 75th anniversary of Scrooge McDuck made by Fabio Celonifor the occasion to the script and drawings, with the colors of Luca MerliFinally, a breathtaking proposal that takes readers to the highest peaks in the company of Mickey and the passage to Tor Korgat and other mountain storiesa volume celebrating i 70 years since the first ascent of Mount Everestenriched by preface by the award-winning writer Paul Cognetti.

There are also many appointments and meetings with authors scheduled during the days of the Salone. It starts on Friday 19 May from 16:45 with the workshop How a Mickey Mouse comic story is born in which Fabio Celonitogether with the director of baby mouse Alex Bertaniwill tell and show the public how it was born Scrooge’s Destinyfrom the first ideas to the storyboards, up to the final drafting of the script and color supervision.

Saturday 20 May will be the turn of four meetings. At 10:45 the screenwriter Robert Gagnor and the designer Paolo Mottura they will lead the little ones in a creative laboratory to discover the most loved comic magazine, from how to draw Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and friends to how to build a comic book table, from the story to the drawing. The meeting will also be repeated on Sundays, at 10:45 and 15:30. In the afternoon, at 17:15 the meeting Manzoni (and not only) told by Mickey Mouse,in which the screenwriters Alessandro Sisti And Marco Nucci and the designer Paolo Mottura they will tell the public the most famous authors of literature, from Manzoni to Agatha Christie, through parodies and original Disney stories. We then move on to the fantasy atmospheres with Lycia Troisibestselling author of the cycle set in the Emerged World, who in the panel Fantasy in the Disney universe: the Licia Troisi case will tell the public how he met the world of Disney comics and how the saga of Ducktopia, between fantasy world and Disney reality. Finally, at 19:30 space in Planet Manga with From manga to anime and back, a popular and entertaining dialogue on the virtuous influence that over the years has brought from manga to anime and vice versa. With Plato cavecontent creators, there will be Alessandra Marchionieditorial coordinator Panini Comics, and the journalist Andrea Queirolo.

Sunday 21 May, however, space for laughter with Silvia Ziche: TV series in the world of Mickey Mousescheduled at 16:30. Famous signing of Disney and non-Disney comics, Silvia Ziche will trace its path from paper story to We are Seriesher funny stories set on the set of the TV series, accompanied by the screenwriter Tito Faraci and the cartoonist Yesto present the hilarious volume Mickey Mouse and… the Chronicles of the Kingdom of the Two Lakes. To follow, from 17:15, Comics and video games: the cross-media nexusto talk about how the language of video games meets that of comics together with the writer Henry Brizzi (Jack Frusciante left the group, Enzo, a boy’s dream), Nicholas Peruzzi (Panini Comics editorial coordinator) ed Emanuel Vietina (Director of Lucca Comics & Games). Finally, at 18:45, the panel One, a hundred, a thousand Spider-Man! in which Andrea Belluscicontent creators, Nicholas Peruzzieditorial coordinator Panini Comics, and the journalist Andrew Flame they’ll talk about how Spider-Man’s adventures have influenced so many cultural levels – comics, books, cinema, gaming – and they’ll wonder if today it’s really possible to start reading Spider-Man.

A series of proposals, therefore, truly unmissable that will find space at the Turin International Book Fair 2023. All the information and appointments are available in detail on Panini.it and on the official social channels @panini_comics.