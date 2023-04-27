Sandwiches Comics has unveiled all the initiatives and news that we will be able to find at COMICON Naples 2023, which will be held from 28 April to 1 May. For the label Planet Manga there will be some very interesting new releases, such as the first volume of Wind Breakers. The work of Satoru Nii will be sold in a very special blind packs which will test the luck of the readers, in fact inside it will be possible to find the manga in a regular version, in its Variants Limited (1,000 copies) or in Variant Ultra-Limited (100 copies).

PANINI COMICS IN NAPLES COMICON 2023

THE BIG DISNEY, DC AND PLANET MANGA NEWS THAT WILL AWAIT READERS AT THE NEAPOLITAN FAIR OF SCENA FROM 28 APRIL TO 1 MAY

The new edition of is about to kick off COMICON – International Pop Culture Festivalone of the most eagerly awaited pop culture fairs of the year, on stage from Friday April 28th to Monday 1st Maywhich promises to be full of interesting branded news Sandwiches Comicsbetween great previews, new beginnings and proposals not to be missed.

The Disney world will be at the center of the celebrations of this edition: the prestigious and by now traditional role of Magister this year it is in fact entrusted to George Cavazzano, one of the most famous and innovative designers in the world, universally known for his masterpieces related to the universe of Topi&Paperi (and not only). For the occasion, baby mouse 3518will come out with a specialcover variants created by the Master, with Amelia and Gennarino as great protagonists. The special cover will be available preview at Comicon and – later – in the comic book store and on Panini.it. The new volume of the series also focuses on the “Raffaello of comics”, as defined by Vincenzo Mollica Great Disney Authorsa small compendium of his Disney production spanning five decades of career (available from April 28 at newsstands, comic shops and on Panini.it. There will be opportunities to meet readers: The Master will tell fans about his incredible journey in the talk Cavazzano, Disney masterscheduled sunday 30 (in the Patient Room). To accompany him on this journey, two fellow adventurers such as Lello Arena And Vincenzo Mollica.

On the superhero front, the title to score is Batman: Europe, which will return to the shelves in a single volume and with a new exceptional cover generated exclusively for Panini Comics and co-created by Jim Lee And Joseph Camuncoli, in the colors of Alex Sinclair. The volume will be presented preview at COMICON and then it will be available from May 4th in comic shops and on Panini.it. Friday 28Lee will be among the remote guests of the panel Batman: from America to Europe, and back where he will recount his career at the Burbank publishing house, from his beginnings as an author to his role as publisher. They will be alongside him Giuseppe Camuncoli and Matteo Casali And Brian Azzarellowith whom he worked atBatman: Europe. The three artists – e Simon of Meo For Batman: White Knight Beyond – will also be available for the usual copy signing appointments (the precise times will be communicated on the social channels of Panini Comics).

Great news also from Planet Manga, with various appointments that will thrill all readers. We start with something new: Wind Breakers, a story set at the Istituto Superiore Fuurin, where the strongest and most violent students in the city live. The manga will be available in a blind packswithin which the reader will be able to find the number 1 in version regular, or in Limited Variant version (1000 copies), or version Variant Ultra-Limited (100 copies).

Fans of the Devil Chainsaw present at the fair will be able to conquer a copy of Chainsaw Man 12, which kicks off the new season of the cult series written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto. Number 12 will also be available with a precious one cover variants. For readers who would like to enter the universe for the first time Chainsaw Man, Sandwiches Comics has thought of a special Discovery Edition thanks to which they will be able to read the first issue of the story at a special price. For fans of the anime of the same name, the appointment is Monday 1st May with the screening of episode 10 and an absolute preview of episodes 11 and 12, which constitute the season finale.

Blue Lockthe football manga on the Japanese national team, will be the protagonist of two scheduled appointments Saturday 29 April; the talk Blue Lock phenomenon (in the Hiroba room) and the preview screening of the first two episodes dubbed into Italian of the anime of the same name arriving on Chrunchyroll (in the Auditorium). Also scheduled for Saturday is the screening of the first part of the special episode of Attack of the Giants released at the beginning of March, which will be followed by a dedicated panel.

Lots of news and appointments not to be missed at the fair. The information and calendar of Panini activities will be available with all the details on the group’s social channels.