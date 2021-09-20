Due to health regulations related to COVID-19, sandwiches announces that it will not participate in any fair for this year. The publishing house has revealed that it prefers maintain a line of caution, in order to protect both its employees and the readers who would have participated in the events. Despite this, there will be digital appointments, and the announcements planned for the fairs will in any case be made.

Panini informs that this year it will not attend the autumn sector fairs Modena, 20 September 2021 – Panini informs that this year it will not attend the autumn sector fairs. Despite the remarkable and commendable efforts made by the various organizations, the current health situation prevents the Modenese publisher from participating in trade fairs in the usual ways well known to the public. The company has therefore decided to maintain a prudential line, in compliance with the contagion prevention measures that it has implemented since the beginning of the state of emergency. For this reason Panini has preferred to postpone the exhibitions in presence with readers and collectors to the next year. The decision was painful and considered for a long time, with the awareness that sorrow will be a common feeling between the company and the public. During the days of the events, Panini will always be active and present in the exhibition schedules with its proposal of digital activities and invites everyone to follow its official social channels for updates on the program. Furthermore, all the titles and news that would have been previewed at the fairs will in any case be regularly published and available for purchase starting from the week before the start of the events.

Source: sandwiches