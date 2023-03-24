demon slayer is a popular manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. The series follows the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a young man who becomes a demon hunter after his family is killed by one of them and his younger sister, Nezuko, is transformed into a demon.

Since its launch in 2016, demon slayer has gained a large following and has become a global hit. The series has been adapted into an anime, a movie, and various video games, further increasing its popularity.

The editorial Panini recently announced that the next March 29 will be for sale throughout Mexico a box set with the complete series of demon slayer. The boxset will include all 23 volumes of the manga, and can be obtained before the announced date in some cities. This release is an excellent opportunity for fans of the series who want to have the entire collection in one package.

🔥 On March 29, the Demon Slayer Boxset arrives at all points of sale. Contains the complete series. pic.twitter.com/pxIixjuRUd – PaniniMangaMx (@PaniniMangaMx) March 23, 2023

Via: Twitter