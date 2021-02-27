Russian actor Alexey Panin published in his Instagram-account a photo in which he was captured naked, and turned to subscribers.

For the photo, the actor posed sitting naked on a rock, raising his hands to the sky. According to the geotag, the photo was taken in the city of Torrevieja in the Spanish province of Alicante.

In a commentary on the picture, the actor urged his subscribers to “enjoy what is happening at the moment.” “Appreciate the ordinary minutes of life. Forget the past, it brings sorrow, do not think about the future, it brings anxiety, “advised Panin.

Earlier in February, Panin posted a photo on a social network in which he appeared half-naked in women’s underwear. Together with the artist, two half-naked girls posed in the picture.