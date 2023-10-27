The promotion tournament match between Real Cartagena and Fortaleza It was interrupted this Thursday at the Jaime Morón stadium due to an invasion of the field by fans.

At minute 35 of the first half, Cartagena lost 0-2, which generated the fury of the fans, who entered the field.

Panic in Cartagena

It was just after the Bogotá team’s second goal when the fans took to the field.

The fans, out of control, confronted the players of the heroic team. There were moments of tension in the stadium. In the middle of the field, fans surrounded several players, as can be seen in amateur videos circulating on social networks. You can even hear screams of anguish from the fans,

The fans were evacuated from the stands and the referee Camilo Colmenares He had to stop the game for a long time waiting for the authorities to give the guarantees to resume the match.

“From ACOLFUTPRO we condemn the violent acts against our colleagues in the

@RealCartagena by a group of vandals who invaded the playing field at the Jaime Morón stadium during the match against @FortalezaCEIF, for the #TorneoBetPlay @Dimayor”, was the message on the X de l account.he Association of Professional Footballers.

The game, valid for date 3 of the final home runs of the Colombian promotion tournament, was suspended and at around 7:45 pm, it resumed.

Real Cartagena fans invade the field from the stands. Fortaleza had made it 2-0 in what was an even match. Annoyed, the fans confronted players and even coach Cardetti. Info via: @PrimerTiempoCO pic.twitter.com/tCg9jV9Dvy — Huber Bustamante (@bustamantehuber) October 26, 2023

Who is that gentleman worker from Real Cartagena who continued to add fuel to the fire in the face of acts of violence? Don’t you understand how serious it could have been if the bar had responded? DOES IT CONVENIENT FOR THE TEAM THAT THE STADIUM BE SUSPENDED? pic.twitter.com/tA1nnS75eI — Rincon Heroico CDRC (@RinconHeroico) October 27, 2023

In the development of the game, Cartagena had the first approach but the goalkeeper reacted well, Cartagena arrived in the middle distance.

Jose Ampudia He took a strong shot and scored the 0-1 goal. Sebastian Navarro He took advantage of the goalkeeper’s poor start and scored the second goal.

SPORTS

