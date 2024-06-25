Home page politics

From: Sören Kemnade

Due to a lack of protective equipment, Russia is trying to protect its fighter jets from attacks with tires. Losses are mounting and requiring increasingly desperate measures.

Moscow – A joke or a serious fear of drone attacks? Pictures of a Su-34 completely covered in tires have emerged near a Russian air base on the Ukrainian border. The reason for this could be protection against drone attacks.

The image of the fighter jet covered with tires appeared on the Russian Telegram channel “Fighterbomber”. The channel is used by the Russian Aerospace Forces. So far, only Russian bomber aircraft such as the Tu-160 and Tu-95 MS H have been seen with this improvised measure to protect against drones. However, the image shows a Su-34 covered with tires up to the cockpit window. It is the first image of a Su-34 that has been loaded in this way.

Is Russia slowly running out of fighter jets? At least 20 of the 130 Russian Sukhoi 34s have been confirmed to have been destroyed. The number of unreported cases is likely to be significantly higher. © Lystseva Marina/dpa

The airfield is mainly home to Su-34, Su-30/35 and Su-24 Fencer fighter jets

The origin of the image is unknown. The Russian Telegram channel did not comment on the removed image when asked. The military news portal The War Zone There is a satellite image dated September 6, 2023, showing a fighter jet at exactly the same location as in the image at the Voronezh-Malshevo air base.

The airfield in question is mainly home to Su-34, Su-30/35 and Su-24 Fencers fighter jets. The base is located about 160 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. It is considered one of the key points for attacks on Ukraine.

“In peacetime, one might think that the ground crew was playing a trick on a new pilot,” writes Futurezone to the unusual image. However, due to the proximity to Ukraine, it could actually be an improvised attempt to protect the plane from Ukrainian attacks.

Fear for fighter jets: Russia wants to protect itself from losses

Fighterbomber wrote in the deleted photo comment that the tires on the fighter jet were part of a growing trend that resulted from the Russian Air Force’s desperation to provide enough shelter for its aircraft. “In general, a campaign has begun across the country,” Fighterbomber said. “It is clear that this is not all from a good life, and apparently this is the only way to do something quickly and without putting too much pressure on the personnel.” The Telegram channel demanded that Russia immediately launch a campaign to build light shelters or protective roofs. This would be financed from Russian public funds.

The demands for lightweight protective roofs support the assumption of the portal The War Zone that the tires are not intended to physically protect the aircraft, but rather to confuse the sensors of attacking missiles. “A tire cover could well serve to interrupt the infrared signature of these aircraft and confuse cruise missiles that use image matching to acquire targets. This technology is also often referred to as DSMAC (Digital Scene Matching Area Correlator) or ATR (Automated Target Recognition) in cruise missiles,” writes the news portal.

Although it is possible that the tires are also intended to help against supposed drone attacks, this is very unlikely. The covering with them is extremely full of holes and thus vulnerable to such attacks. In addition, the tires would hardly be able to stop a kamikaze drone from blowing up the plane. In addition, the tires are easy to ignite and burn at a high temperature. It would even be possible to ignite the tires with flares.

The covering of a single Su-34 could be a test run to see whether this type of shielding against missile attacks really works. This is suggested by the sudden deletion of the picture in the Telegram channel Fighterbomber.

Overall, the loss of Su-34s is enormous – especially in the air. Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin’s air force has already lost 20 of the fighter jets, according to the research group Oryx reported. The number of fighter jets shot down is likely to be significantly higher, as the number only includes the shots down confirmed by images. The high speed of operations and the strain on the Russian supply chain due to severe sanctions have certainly significantly affected the operational readiness of the fleet. According to the Royal United Armed Forces Institute for Defence and Security Studies Before February 2022, Russia still had 130 Su-34 fighter jets in its inventory.

One thing is clear: while Ukraine expands its arsenal of domestically produced long-range weapons with the help of its partners, Russia is increasingly forced to protect its domestic air forces. (ske)