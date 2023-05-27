“I want to get off”. And he opens the door of the plane before landing. Panic on Asiana Airlines flight bound from Jeju to Daegu, South Korea. Before landing, in the final stage of the flight at an altitude of 200 meters, a man in his 30s stood up and opened the door because he felt “uncomfortable”. Some passengers tried to block the man, who managed to partially open the hatch. The other travelers clung to the seats in the cabin whipped by powerful gusts of wind. Nine people were transported to hospital with respiratory problems and were discharged within two hours. The man who opened the hatch has been arrested. According to South Korean media, he explained to the police that he simply intended to ”get off” the plane. The young man apparently showed signs of stress after losing his job recently.