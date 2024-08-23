On the night of Thursday, August 22, the A1 Milan-Naples motorway turned into a trap. A man, originally from El Salvador, entered the southbound lane heading north, at the Basso Lodigiano toll booth. The 44-year-old, evidently under the influence of alcoholtraveled more than six kilometers in the wrong direction before his reckless ride ended in a head-on crash near Somaglia, in the province of Lodi.

Panic on the A1 motorway: a drunk driver driving the wrong way crashes into a car

The victim of theaccidenta 49-year-old woman, was traveling regularly when she found herself in front of the car coming in the opposite direction. Despite the violence of the impact, the woman, transported to the hospital in Cremona with a yellow code, fortunately does not appear to be in danger of life.

The person responsible for the accident, on the other hand, was in disastrous conditions: he was not even able to stand when he got off thecar destroyed. Emergency services arrived immediately on the scene, with workers from the Red Cross of Lodi and Casalpusterlengo, as well as firefighters from the Lodi Provincial Command. The Highway Patrol officers immediately confiscated the man’s license and car, leaving him to answer for his actions.

archive photo

This episode, the latest in a long series, once again highlights the lethal dangers of driving in state of intoxication. Despite numerous awareness campaigns, the habit of driving after drinking above the legal limit represents a constant danger on Italian roads. A risk that not only puts the life of the driver at risk, but also that of innocent people who find themselves, against their will, sharing the road with irresponsible people.

According to reports from the Traffic Police and Istat, approximately one in three accidents in Italy is related to alcohol consumption. In 2022, over 4,000 road accidents attributable to alcohol were recorded, causing hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries. Although the overall number of road accidents has slightly decreased compared to previous years, the percentage of those related to alcohol has remained stable, a sign of a still deep-rooted problem.

The article Panic on the highway, driving the wrong way and colliding with a car: where and what happened comes from Bigodino.

#Panic #highway #driving #wrong #colliding #car #happened