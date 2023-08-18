A Southwest Airlines flight to Cancun was forced into an emergency landing at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston on August 15, 2023 due to an engine fire during the flight. The accident occurred shortly after takeoff, forcing a speedy return to the airport. Interior videos of the plane show flames from one of the engines. One passenger, Jordan Kleinecke, shared his frightening experience with local media. Southwest Airlines acknowledged the incident in an official statement, attributing it to a “mechanical problem shortly after takeoff” and confirming that the aircraft is currently stopped for inspection. The FAA will conduct a detailed investigation into the engine fire. Kalisek, the passenger, described rocking the plane and seeing flames from the engine as he thought the plane was going to crash.



00:44