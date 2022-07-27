<br><div id="">\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t<article class="newsfull newsfull--gallery">\n\t\t\n\t\t<div class="newsfull__gallerylist">\n\t\t\t\t<div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 shook the northern Philippines on Wednesday (local time).<span> Photo: AFP.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1658900469256\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/26\/000_32fj3m4_crop1658899860530.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="According to authorities, one person has died so far."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>According to authorities, one person has died so far.<span> Photo: AFP.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1658900469542\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/26\/000_32fj3c8_crop1658899878342.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="The shallow earthquake had its epicenter in Abra province."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>The shallow earthquake had its epicenter in Abra province.<span> Photo: AFP.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1658900469849\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/26\/000_32fj3bk_crop1658899902392.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="In Dolores, which felt the full force of the earthquake, terrified people ran from their buildings."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>In Dolores, which felt the full force of the earthquake, terrified people ran from their buildings.<span> Photo: AFP.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1658900470242\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/26\/000_32fj2x8_crop1658899922618.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Injured people in Bangued were taken to hospital."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Injured people in Bangued were taken to hospital.<span> Photo: AFP.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1658900470482\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/26\/000_32fj3ca_crop1658899947726.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="The Philippines is frequently hit by earthquakes due to its location in the " anillo="" de="" fuego="" del="" pac=""\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>The Philippines is often hit by earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire."<span> Photo: AFP.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1658900072427\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/26\/000_32fj3m3_1_crop1658900070475.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt=""\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p><span> Photo: AFP.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\n\t<\/article>\n<nav class="navigation">\n\t\n\t\n\t\n<\/nav>\n<div class="boxpush">\n\t<img class="boxpush__img" src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1592921902666\/sites\/debate\/arte\/el-debate\/desktop\/img_push_ilustracion.png"\/>\n\t<h3 class="boxpush__title">Don't miss the latest news<\/h3>\n\t<p class="boxpush__desc">Subscribe to notifications and find out everything<\/p>\n\t\n<\/div><\/div> \r\n#Panic #landslides #death #PHOTOS #magnitude #earthquake #Philippines
Leave a Reply